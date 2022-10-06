Radio Havana Cuba | Film Festival in the United States welcomes films from 40 countries

Sign

Washington, Oct 5 (RHC) The Philadelphia Film Festival in the United States announced for its 31st edition the presence of 130 films from 40 countries, including world and national premieres that become a reflection of contemporaneity.

According to the artistic director of the Film Society of that town, Michael Lerman, the programming not only evidences the quality of the chosen films but is also the reflection of new, bold, diverse and rebellious stories.

The event, scheduled for October 19-30 at the Philadelphia Film Center, will screen the Irish feature film, The Banshees of Inisherin, by director Martin McDonagh, whose plot centers on the lives of two friends played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. .

Meanwhile, for the closing day, the documentary by Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, will be screened, linked to the artistic career of the photographer Nan Goldin and her fight for the fall of the Sackler family, responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic in United States.

The appointment, which will also take the PFS Bourse Theater and the PFS East, includes the screening of the productions Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johnson; Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and Armageddon Time, starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.

The list includes the titles Empire of Light by Sam Mendes with the performance of Olivia Coleman and the cinematographic direction of Roger Deakins; as well as Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama Till and Elegance Bratton’s feature debut The Inspection.

The organizers of the contest are enthusiastic about the current call because, in their opinion, they present one of the largest and most attractive programs in its entire history, which “further solidifies the strength of current cinema” and demonstrates the quality of the film encounter. (Source:PL)