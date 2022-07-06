Radio intern claims Jennifer Aniston went to great lengths to make her look good

ads

More On: Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Never Ate Viral ‘Jennifer Aniston Salad’ Jennifer Aniston Wears Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress 20 Years Later It’s Not Right at All!: Kidnapping, Testicle Testing and Wild Times in America’s Most Notorious Gossip Magazine Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce, ‘Ellen’ Farewell Therapy

Jennifer Aniston truly is one of the “Friends” who will always be there for you.

In his upcoming book “Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business and Life,” author and broadcaster Joe Pardavila revealed that the actress went to great lengths to grant him an interview when she was just an intern on “Scott & Todd in the Morning.” . at 95.5 PLJ.

He recalled that, in 1997, he was sent to find her on the set of “Picture Perfect” for an exclusive interview. However, when she approached her trailer in Midtown Manhattan, his bodyguard immediately stopped him.

“He saw me and felt what I was about to do. He made a beeline for me,” he alleged in his book.

Picking up the microphone on my radio, I said in my most reassuring and innocent tone, ‘Hey, I just want to ask Jennifer a couple of questions, that’s all.’ The guard let me know that was not going to happen. His tone was neither reassuring nor innocent.”

Joe Pardavila remembered the moment he called the station and said they could talk in the morning. Getty Images

However, Aniston, who had heard the commotion, came out and told him she couldn’t speak before hiding in her trailer. With his tail between his legs, Pardavila returned to the station.

However, “a couple of minutes later, Jennifer Aniston had her assistant call the PLJ front desk to say that Jennifer felt bad about what had happened. Better yet, she would be happy to do an interview with the morning show.”

Aniston rose to fame after starring in “Friends.” Corbis via Getty Images

She “talked for twenty minutes with us about the movie she was making, her time on ‘Friends,’ everything you’d like to talk about with Jennifer Aniston,” she wrote.

“Friends” rocketed Aniston to stardom after its premiere in 1994. The show aired its final episode 10 years later.

Pardavila’s book includes several celebrity short stories, including those by Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi, and John Mayer.

“Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business and Life” comes out July 12.

ads