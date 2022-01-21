Radio Marte - Tagliafico, negotiation blocked: Spalletti stop! Criscito wants to end his career in Naples, on Mertens and Bezos ...

On Radio Marte during the program “The network swells”, Raffaele Auriemma spoke about the transfer market on the subject Naples.

“In Naples Jeff Bezos wants the space pole for trips to the Moon and Mars, not Naples.

Mertens would have chosen Andrea D’Amico to mediate for the new contract? Nothing could be more false, it’s not true. Napoli spoke to Mertens clearly: if you score a lot of goals and prove that you are the one before, we sit down and discuss the renewal, which at the moment Napoli has no intention of giving.

At the end of the season a Neapolitan could arrive in Naples. He could be the one who replaces Insigne as leader, thickness, locker room man. He could be useful as a left winger and central defender. His name is that of Mimmo Criscito. He has another year on his contract with Genoa but wants to leave and wants to end his career with Napoli to make the dressing room man. It is very likely that this negotiation will be successful.

Tagliafico? That Napoli has contacted his agent is absolutely true but the negotiation has stalled because Spalletti said that his figure is not needed now. It was true that Napoli had contacted the agent, who relies on Giacomo Branchini, Giovanni’s son, for mediation. Spalletti, however, said stop, for the moment he does not need the left outside. So for now the Tagliafico operation is on stand-by “