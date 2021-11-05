‘RADIO PENSIERI’, BALZANI: “Mourinho is responsible for Bodo’s eight goals” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

That of the Roman radios is a phenomenon that has no equal in the rest of Italy. A plurality of stations that act as a platform, a host of journalists, former footballers and opinion leaders animate the show. Here are the opinions of the

That of Roman radios it is a phenomenon that has no equal in the rest of Italy. A pluralityfromstations which serve as a platform, an array of journalists, former soccer players And opinion makers to animate the show. Here are the opinions of the protagonists of radio broadcasters:

Ugo Trani (I’ll give it to you Tokyo 101.5): “With Mourinho you have to raise the bar. Roma does not have a champion. Zaniolo is not yet and Totti said so too. Mourinho trusted him, but he extended the list of those who had to leave Trigoria. There is no fracture because he is convinced that players will be taken from him in January, but the champions arrive in June. In winter, patches are taken, at least three players must arrive to have an implant. The fourth place is not at all obvious because the performance is poor. Abraham worries me, I still think Dzeko was the best tip in recent history. Zaniolo’s strength was to physically resist contact with the opponent and go straight, today he took the agility to jump the man. We have accepted this team which is no stronger than last year“.

Antonio Felici (I’ll give it to you Tokyo 101.5): “The midfield was unable to make a precise pitch, the attack is detached and has players involved. Zaniolo disappointed me yesterday because he made a mistake in all his choices. The team was unglued. Mourinho has to explain why Roma have conceded 8 goals from pseudo-unknowns and should not just stick to penalties or replacements. It is not acceptable to lose 5 points against Bodo “.

Francesco Balzani (I’ll give it to you Tokyo 101.5): “Giving a small car in the hands of someone who has always driven supercars is dangerous. Yesterday it was realized that Roma are not Special, but far too normal. The responsibility for the 8 goals scored lies with the coach. The club cannot think of taking Mourinho without having an adequate squad. The problem of the attack is a team, not an individual one. It seemed that Zaniolo and Abraham were playing together for the first time. “

Alessandro Austini (Teleradiostereo 92.7): “Mourinho’s eyes (during the interview in English made, I think, with the Norwegian journalist) worried me, for the first time I saw him as if he hadn’t been in control of the situation. I can’t understand how José Mourinho, one of the strongest coaches in the history of football, cannot understand that if you always play the same ones they arrive in November with their tongue out and that sooner or later those you have excluded will serve you. Yesterday, Roma did not start the game badly and we must emphasize that lately he never says well to him, so the players get nervous. Solbakken could be an interesting player, that the club should hang on since he is free. ”

Roberto Pruzzo (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “Roma suffered a lot last night. Eventually she managed to bring home an unexpected draw. But even last night he was denied two penalties, but Roma need no excuse. The public has rightly booed the team that is in too much trouble. You have to work on the whole group and involve all the players at your disposal in order to let the highs catch their breath. Now you have to get to Venice prepared, because you can risk making a fool of yourself and I say this as a former football player, your head may not assist you. “

Stefano Agresti (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “At yesterday’s Rome I give a 3. Mou should take responsibility for his failures and should have more respect for the fans, he can’t make a more objective analysis. Roma expected that with Mou the big matches would bring more points or that in Europe it would show its strength, but for now it is disappointing. I expected a lot more from Mou. We do not see results even as regards the results of the market“.

Furio Focolari (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “My vote for Roma is a 5. Bodo is a very modest team and Roma have conceded 8 goals in two games, but above all they have conceded 6 goals with the owners. The two penalties were evident but they are not an excuse. Mourinho said the team didn’t play well but still got the referees in the middle, but with Bodo you can’t stick to referee mistakes“.

Xavier Jacobelli (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “I give Roma enough because refereeing errors cannot be left aside. Bodo is the revelation of this Conference League. At the moment Roma are fourth in the league and second in the group, the team has problems but shows that they can react. If yesterday’s performance was not as exciting as expected, it is clear that there are problems to be solved, but these problems have not denied Roma to be fourth in the league.“.