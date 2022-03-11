Radioactive iodine shows no benefit in low-risk thyroid cancer

According to experts, the routine administration of radioactive iodine ablation in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer should be stopped.

Over the last decade, the use of radioactive iodine has decreased, at least among younger patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. Photo: ShutterStock.

The patients with low-risk differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) who undergo thyroidectomy do not show improved outcomes with the use of postoperative radioactive iodine ablation compared with those who do not receive this therapy, suggesting that these patients can be spared the previous common treatment.

The main message of the study for doctors should be “stop routine administration of ablation with radioactive iodine in thyroid cancer patients low-risk,” he told Medscape Medical News lead author Dr. Sophie Leboulleux, MD, PhD.

Although the American Thyroid Association (ATA) guidelines already state that radioactive iodine ablation is not routinely recommended after thyroidectomy for cancer patients of low-risk thyroid, the guideline is only a “weak recommendation,” supported by “low-quality evidence.”

Still, the new findings should give that level of evidence a much-needed boost, one expert said. “I think the main contribution of this article is to change the level of evidence to ‘high quality,’ so the recommendation is ‘strong’ rather than ‘weak,'” David S. Cooper, MD, told Medscape Medical News. .

Cooper, professor of medicine and radiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, also wrote an editorial accompanying Leboulleux’s study.

After a 3-year follow-up, the no event rates in both groups they were very high, and almost identical, with 95.6% among those who did not receive radioactive iodine ablation and 95.9% in the radioactive iodine group, for a difference between groups of -0.3 points percentages, who met the non-inferiority criteria for the group without radioactive iodine.

Likewise, the events that did occur were also almost equally divided between the group without radioactive iodine (16 events, 4.4%) and the group with radioactive iodine (15 events, 4.1%).

Among the patients who had events, subsequent treatments, including surgery, administration of radioactive iodine, or both, were necessary for four patients in the no-radioactive-iodine group and 10 in the radioactive-iodine group, and no additional treatments were necessary for the other patients who experienced events.

There were no differences between those who experienced and those who did not experience events in terms of molecular alterations, and 50 of the tumors had BRAF mutations, with no significant differences between groups.

The ability to safely avoid the patients the iodine ablation step radioactive after thyroidectomy also has important benefits in terms of cost and convenience, Cooper stressed.

The new findings come from the prospective, randomized, phase 3 Essai Stimulation Ablation 2 (ESTIMABL2) trial, which enrolled 730 patients at 35 centers in France with low-risk DTC scheduled to undergo thyroidectomy between May 2013 and March 2013. 2017.

The patients were randomized to receive postoperative radioactive iodine ablation (1.1 GBq) after injections of recombinant human thyrotropin (n = 363) or no postoperative radioactive iodine (n = 367).

The patients they had a mean age of 52 years and 83% were women. Approximately 96% had papillary tumors and the pathologic tumor node (pTN) stages were primarily thyroid pT1b with a nodal status of N0 or Nx (81.1%).

It is these patients in particular in whom retrospective studies of the use of radioactive iodine ablation have yielded inconsistent results, Leboulleux and colleagues note. Hence your decision to look at this prospectively.

Results were based on group event rates, defined as the presence of abnormal foci of radioactive iodine uptake on whole-body scan requiring treatment (only in the radioactive iodine group), abnormal findings on US of the neck or elevated levels of thyroglobulin or thyroglobulin antibodies.

Of the adverse events that occurred in 30 patients, none were determined to be related to treatment and there were no thyroid-related deaths.

The recurrence rates align with rates generally seen with low-risk thyroid cancer, the authors note.

“We found that less than 5% of the patients in both groups had events including abnormal whole-body scan or neck ultrasound findings or elevated thyroglobulin levels or antibodies against thyroglobulin during the first 3 years of follow-up,” they report.

“This rate is consistent with the definition of low-risk thyroid cancer, and our trial showed that the risk of events was not increased in the absence of postoperative radioactive iodine administration.”

Costs saved to the patientsjob lossesCooper explained the advantages, to the patientsto avoid ablation with radioactive iodine.

For one thing, the recombinant human TSH that is needed to prepare for radioactive iodine therapy is very expensive, ranging from $2,000 to $3,000, and the patients they often have a copay, he explained.

“What’s more, the patients they usually have to take time off work, which is also a cost to society and to them if they don’t get paid for the days they don’t work,” Cooper added.

A possible limitation of the study is the question of whether 3 years is a long follow-up period to detect events. However, Cooper said that he considers the period sufficient.

“As the authors point out, most thyroid cancer recurrences are detected within the first 3 to 5 years of initial treatment, so … the 3-year window is still clinically relevant,” he said.

Regarding the study that only includes centers in France, Cooper added: “I don’t think this is a limitation of the study. There is nothing specific about the French population that would lead me to conclude that the results are not generalizable to all populations with low risk of papillary thyroid cancer.

Some continue to use radioactive iodine, but lobectomies add to decline

Despite mounting evidence of the lack of benefit of radioactive iodine ablation in low-risk patients, some centers, particularly in Europe, continue the practice, which was standard in the treatment of DTC until relatively recently.

“[Si bien] US guidelines changed in 2015 in favor of not using radioactive iodine in thyroid cancer patients differentiated low-risk, this study should help change European guidelines,” Leboulleux said. “The results will help change practice in both the United States and Europe.”

In addition to guideline awareness and new evidence, another reason for the decline in radioactive iodine ablation for low-risk DTC is the increasing use of thyroid lobectomy, which does not involve the use of radioactive iodine ablation , rather than total thyroidectomy, Cooper noted.

“It is to be hoped that he [nuevo] NEJM article further reduce the inappropriate use of radioactive iodine in low-risk patients,” he concluded.

