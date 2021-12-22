Radioactive waste, for the single deposit it will take half a century. And in the meantime we pay 300 million a year for divestment and management

Old and new problems related to the process for the realization of the Single national deposit of the radioactive waste they are all linked to the main node, which is that of the realization times. Because the delay in the construction of the warehouse affects the activities of decommissioning of old nuclear power plants, and this means increasing the costs of radioactive waste management: 300 million euros every year in the bill. The report of the Bicameral Commission of Inquiry on Ecomafie which, after the previous report published in March 2021, this time focuses precisely on the procedure that should lead to the creation of the deposit. Last December 15th Sogin – the state company in charge of securing waste – published the proceedings of the national seminar held from 7 September to 24 November, kicking off the second phase of the public consultation which will end on January 14th. By that date, any other observations and technical proposals aimed at preparing the National card suitable areas (Cnai). “The decree defining the process dates back to 2010 – comments a ilfattoquotidiano.it the president of the Commission, Stefano Vignaroli – and 11 years and several executives had to pass before, with the Conte bis government, the publication of the national map of the areas only potentially suitable (Cnapi). With this precedent it is clear that we are a bit skeptical about the times “.

How much do you pay for lost time – Based on the provisions of the law (considered by many to be optimistic) a little less than four years from the publication of Cnapi to reach thesingle authorization which will allow the start of construction of the depot, intended for the final disposal of radioactive waste a very low And low activity deriving from industrial, research and medical-health activities and from the previous management of nuclear plants, and the storage (provisionally of long duration) of waste for high activity and irradiated fuel from past management of nuclear plants. Only for the start of the works, therefore, it will be necessary to wait at least 2025. For the construction and operation, however, about fifty years are expected. In the meantime, not only is a deposit missing, but one must also keep safe structures that would need to be dismantled, periodically adapted i temporary deposits, continuously treat waste stored for a long time. “Every year, on average, 300 million euros are paid in the electricity bill to finance the divestments and to manage radioactive waste, including low radioactive waste deriving from medical and research activities” explains Vignaroli, recalling that “in 2036 we will have spent altogether about 8 billion euros“. Not to mention the progressive decrease of the spaces available for storage and the proliferation of temporary deposits throughout Italy, so much so that the Commission asks “that adequate margins be ensured with respect to temporary storage capacities by resorting to effective techniques for reducing volumes”, but also “by systematically updating and verifying and on the basis of realistic estimates any prospects for running out of space currently available in existing warehouses and, if necessary, providing for the creation of warehouse structures in good time “.

The difficulties to be overcome – In the meantime, the process is finding many obstacles. “Even if the seminar was useful, because Sogin was able to communicate various information and interested parties were able to submit observations – says the president of the Ecomafie Commission – not only none of the 67 territories indicated as potentially suitable has given its availability, which at this stage I took a little for granted, but from some comments and observations I believe the need to offer more information that can help the territories to evaluate the possibility of hosting the deposit or not “. What if there will be no availability? “Expressions of interest should start next summer – he adds – but if this does not happen, as in reality I imagine, then the risk is that another type of process will start with an interinstitutional committee and that the choice comes from above“. In short, it would be better not to get to that point. In this regard, the report also refers to very restrictive criteria, even “exaggeratedly”, Used to arrive at the map of potentially suitable sites. That said, for Vignaroli “communication And transparency they are essential to have the authority to explain some important aspects to the territories “. First, many people are unaware that the costs of waste management and nuclear disposal are paid in the bill. Then the aspects related to safety must be clarified: “Citizens who are in territories deemed potentially suitable should know that, probably, they already live near a place where there is nuclear waste, certainly placed in safe conditions, but never as they would be in a warehouse like the one you want to build “. Just think, on the other hand, of the low-radioactive waste that is normally produced by healthcare activities. Another aspect is that linked to the possibilities economic benefits. “As a Commission – adds Vignaroli – we have been both in France and in Spain and, for example, we have seen El Cabril (the storage center of medium-low level radioactive waste of Enresa, in the province of Cordoba, ed), comparable to what we would need in Italy and for which we are talking about 4 thousand jobs for the construction of the depot, plus another thousand for the staff who will have to manage the depot and research center “.

Transparency and efficiency – Other aspects, on the other hand, are linked to the transparency and efficiency of the subjects involved in the process. There remains the problem of lack of staff which risks not guaranteeing the operation ofNational Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety and radiation protection (Isin), the competent authority for the control and regulation of the sector. In this regard, the Ministry of Ecological Transition has highlighted that the infringement procedure related, among other things – the Commission report states – “to the lack of the actual requirement independence of the National Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection from undue influences on its regulatory activity as well as the legal powers and human and financial resources necessary for the Inspectorate to fulfill its obligations “. Furthermore, the so-called “EU Pilot” procedure, number 9657 of 2020, is pending, with which clarifications have been requested relating to the financing and al personal of the Inspectorate. Another management problem is linked to Sogin itself, given that in the past the decommissioning programs of the plants, produced from time to time by the company, have not been respected and the costs foreseen for the completion of these activities have grown over time. “From personnel to costs, maximum transparency is required on the part of all the institutions involved, including Isin and Sogin – explains Vignaroli – because scandals on expenses and soaring costs and inefficiency do nothing but generate doubts and create greater resistances by the territories “. In the report, in this regard, we invite you to evaluate the Mite proposal to proceed “with a review of the calculation and methods of charging the costs of decommissioning and the creation of the National Deposit”.