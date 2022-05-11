radiofrequency reduces pain

Silvia Conde Someso, head of the General and Digestive Surgery Service at Quirónsalud Valle del Henares Hospital

It is estimated that the hemorrhoids they affect up to 50 percent of the adult population, and between 5 percent and 10 percent of those who suffer from them will require some type of intervention for suffering from pathological hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoidal pathology has a great impact on the daily life of the patient, producing continuous discomfort, itching, frequent bleeding and sometimes intense pain, but the fear of conventional surgery It leads many patients to delay the consultation with a surgeon in order to be treated correctly.

On the other hand, the constipation o Altered bowel habits can intensify symptoms and confuse patients between the different anal pathologies (hemorrhoids, fissures, fistulas,…), which, added to the rejection of surgery, can cause diagnostic delays.

“Surgical treatment of hemorrhoidal pathology is a procedure that, in general, both in the conscience and in the experience of patients, is painful and has a prolonged and problematic postoperative period,” says Silvia Conde Someso, head of the General Surgery Service and of the Digestive System of the Hospital Quirónsalud Valle del Henares. “However, in our service we have incorporated a new radiofrequency treatment for hemorrhoidal pathology that virtually eliminates postoperative pain, especially when compared to conventional hemorrhoidectomy“, he points out.

No need for surgical resection

The radiofrequency It allows the treatment of hemorrhoids, mainly grade II/III, without the need for surgical resection or ligation of the hemorrhoids, thus reducing postoperative pain and postoperative complications.

The main advantage that this radiofrequency treatment offers patients is that, as it is a minimally invasive procedure, it is performed with local anesthesia and light sedation, so it can be performed on an outpatient basis, allowing almost immediate social and labor reincorporation. Another of the main advantages of this technique with respect to conventional surgery is the important postoperative pain reductionbeing little or practically nil.