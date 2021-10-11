News

RadioItalia-Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer at Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana

The Last Duel tells thelast authorized duel in France. The protagonists of the story are: a woman (played by Jodie Comer), his husband (Matt Damon) and the man who allegedly raped her (Adam Driver). The duel between the two men takes place precisely because of the alleged violence. Among the characters there is also a count (Ben Affleck), very attached to the alleged rapist.

To the microphones of Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana More details emerged about the film’s protagonists and their performers. For example, the count played by Ben Affleck he is mostly selfish and unable to make right decisions. Despite this, Ben worked hard to make it as enjoyable as possible. The alleged victim, played by Jodie Comer, she is courageous and admirable because she fights for what is right. In her, Jodie has put a little bit of herself. Matt Damon, on the other hand, tried to put something of himself, but he couldn’t.

Ben Affleck And Matt Damon I am also among the screenwriters from The Last Duel. The script, as he explained Matt Damon to the microphones of Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana, changed during filming, especially at the suggestion of Adam Driver And Jodie Comer.

Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana And official radio of the 78th International Film Festival from Venice.

