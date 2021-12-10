RadioItalia-Gué Pequeno: the new single “Veleno” launches the album “GVESVS”

Among other collaborations, we find pieces that criticize today’s society, such as “Blue Monday“With Psalm, and others that can be defined as true songs-revelation, as “Dreamless“Together with an unprecedented Elisa, which lends itself to a relentless journey dreamlike typical of the “trip hop“At the end of the 90s. There is also talk of love and the example is “Future ex“, in collaboration with Hernia; complete the list of featuring, therefore, Rick Ross, dutchavelli, Jadakiss, Ketama126 and Franco126.