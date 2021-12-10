RadioItalia-Gué Pequeno: the new single “Veleno” launches the album “GVESVS”
“Poison“, sixth project trace produced by Sixpm, describes for example the relation with a woman, telling how this can intoxicate slowly and give addiction. It is the first extract chosen by the rapper for to launch “GVESVS”, The album that marks his decided return, starting from cover.
“GVESVS“, With all his immediacy And instinctiveness, is the latest demonstration of the quality of pen by Gué Pequeno: inside we find 16 tracks from sound tovanguard And wanted, full of cultural references, including also collaborations with artists such as Elisa, Marracash, Salmo, Coez, Ernia and Rose Villain.
There tracklist opens with a tribute to his history, “The G the U the E pt. 2”, And ends with another tribute to music who raised him, “Too Old to Die Young”With Shablo. In between, there is really everything, from tracks that take up theR&B of the early ’00s to others more melancholy, passing through passages introspective who self-analyze themselves as person and how artist.
It is the case of “Nobody”, Very deep piece and embellished with Coez, one of several artists who collaborated with Gué on the disc. The featuring with the Neapolitan rapper Geolier (“Blitz!“) Or with the friend of a lifetime Marracash (“Daytona“), Instead deal with self-exaltation, veiled in ironic nuances in lighter traces such as”I cry on the Lambo“, with Rose Villain.
Among other collaborations, we find pieces that criticize today’s society, such as “Blue Monday“With Psalm, and others that can be defined as true songs-revelation, as “Dreamless“Together with an unprecedented Elisa, which lends itself to a relentless journey dreamlike typical of the “trip hop“At the end of the 90s. There is also talk of love and the example is “Future ex“, in collaboration with Hernia; complete the list of featuring, therefore, Rick Ross, dutchavelli, Jadakiss, Ketama126 and Franco126.
All tracks, ranging between vintage and rhythms postmodern, they are accomplishing with the help of some of the best producers of the moment, from Shablo to the Night Skinny, from 2nd Roof to Marz and Zef, up to giant overseas Marco Polo and Sixpm, author of most of the beat.
The press release that launches the project speaks of “GVESVS”As an album that will certainly give great gifts satisfactions to fans of Gué, but which could also be an excellent opportunity, for those who know him less, to discover all his depth and his variety.
Here she is full tracklist:
1. The G the U the E pt. 2, prod. by dj Shocca
2. Gangster of Love (feat. Rick Ross), prod. by Shablo and Sixpm
3. Crying on the Lambo (feat. Rose Villain), prod. by Sixpm
4. Blitz! (feat. Geolier), prod. by Sixpm
5. Daytona (feat. Marracash), prod. by Marz and Zef
6. Poison, prod. by Sixpm
7. None (feat. Coez), prod. by 2nd Roof and Sixpm
8. Futura ex (feat. Ernia), prod. by the Night Skinny
9. Things not healthy (interlude), prod. by Sixpm
10. Without dreams (feat. Elisa), prod. by Sixpm
11. Blue Monday (feat. Salmo), prod. by Sixpm
12. Sponsor (feat. Dutchavelli), prod. by Rvchet and Sixpm
13. Nicolas Cage (feat. Jadakiss), prod. by Marco Polo
14. Domai (feat. Ketama126), prod. by Sixpm
15. Cold, sad, dangerous (feat. Franco126), prod. by Sixpm
16. Too Old to Die Young (feat. Shablo), prod. by Shablo