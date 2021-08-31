RadioItalia-Many stars at the Venice Film Festival: Ben Affleck, Claudio Santamaria, Roberto Benigni …

Among the most anticipated overseas stars stand out Pedro Almodóvar And Penelope Cruz, present Venice 78 for Madres paralelas, the opening film; Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) e Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog, the drama set in 1925; Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya And Oscar Isaac for science fiction Dunes; Kirsten Stewart for Spencer, on Princess Diana; Anya Taylor Joy (the chess queen) for psychological horror Last night in Soho; Antonio Banderas for comedy Competencia oficial; Gérard Depardieu for the very French Lost Illusions; Jamie Lee Curtis to receive the Golden Lion at the career; Matt Damon, Adam Driver And Ben Affleck (Will Jennifer Lopez be there too?) for The last duel, a story of betrayal and revenge.

Loading... Advertisements