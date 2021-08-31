RadioItalia-Many stars at the Venice Film Festival: Ben Affleck, Claudio Santamaria, Roberto Benigni …

Unfortunately, however, due to the health emergency, the red carpet del Lido will be hidden from view, again this year: there will be a wall, in fact, between the catwalk and the public looking for autographs and selfies. The curious will be able to see everything on the big screens.
Among the most anticipated overseas stars stand out Pedro Almodóvar And Penelope Cruz, present Venice 78 for Madres paralelas, the opening film; Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) e Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog, the drama set in 1925; Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya And Oscar Isaac for science fiction Dunes; Kirsten Stewart for Spencer, on Princess Diana; Anya Taylor Joy (the chess queen) for psychological horror Last night in Soho; Antonio Banderas for comedy Competencia oficial; Gérard Depardieu for the very French Lost Illusions; Jamie Lee Curtis to receive the Golden Lion at the career; Matt Damon, Adam Driver And Ben Affleck (Will Jennifer Lopez be there too?) for The last duel, a story of betrayal and revenge.
There will also be many Italian stars, including: the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Roberto Benigni; Silvio Orlando for The hidden child, set in Naples; Alessandro Gassmann for The great silence, taken from a theatrical text; Valeria Golino for the Out of Competition The Catholic school; Elio Germano for Latin America of the D’Innocenzo brothers; Claudio Santamaria for Freaks Out, on a band of freaks; And Paolo Sorrentino for the autobiography It was the hand of God, with Toni Servillo.
