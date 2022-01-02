News

RADIOMED – Alesso & Katy Perry

Photo of James Reno James Reno45 mins ago
ALESSO & KATY PERRY
OUT NOW WORLDWIDE
THE NEW SINGLE
“WHEN I’M GONE”

Everything is ready for the comeback of one of the most loved, popular and successful pop stars: KATY PERRY.
The award-winning artist collaborates for the first time with iconic Swedish DJ and producer ALESSO for the electrifying new single “WHEN I’M GONE,” the perfect New Year’s Eve soundtrack.

The official video clip of “WHEN I’M GONE” will have its world premiere on January 10th on ESPN during the half-time of the “College Football Palyoff National Championship”. The show, comparable to the “Super Bowl” and the UEFA Champions League, has an average of 30 million admissions and is the largest live television event produced by the Walt Disney Company (it boasts more viewers even than the Oscars and Grammys!).

The two superstars are ready to play for their fans. ALESSO will be the protagonist of two shows: in Miami for New Year’s Eve it will first be at the Fountaine Bleau by the pool with Doja Cat then at the Liv Nightclub, while on New Year’s Eve it will headline at the Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.
KATY PERRY, in turn, is ready to launch “PLAY”, her first residency in Las Vegas at Resorts World from December 29, 2021 until March 19, 2022. On New Year’s Eve, she will also perform live on CNN.

Eleonora Fusi (Universal)

Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

