RADIOMED – Coldplay & Selena Gomez

COLDPLAY x SELENA GOMEZ

“LET SOMEBODY GO”

WATCH THE NEW VIDEO DIRECTED BY DAVE MEYERS

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWCMGIG1Y54

Coldplay have released the new video for Let Somebody Go, the touching new single with Selena Gomez.

The spectacular video, inspired by Escher, was directed by Dave Meyers and co-created and choreographed with Yoann Bourgeois.

Let Somebody Go is included on Coldplay’s latest album Music Of The Spheres, which has already surpassed one billion streams.

The single follows global hits Higher Power and My Universe, which made history for being the first # 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 performed by two bands together.

Coldplay are also the first ever British group to debut directly at # 1 on the Hot 100 with this collaboration.

Next month the band will embark on a mammoth world stadium tour from Costa Rica.

See all the dates of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour here coldplay.com/tour.

The tour is accompanied by a large number of initiatives related to sustainability.

Gabriel Mompellio (Warner)



