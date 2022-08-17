Radiomics, a key tool for the personalization of the therapeutic approach in the medicine of the future

Radiography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging are some of the diagnostic techniques that allow to obtain internal images of an individual and thus detect the presence of diseases, their extension and degree of affectation, and thus, be able to establish precise shape the best therapeutic approach. However, despite advances in resolution of medical imagesthere is still relevant information for clinical decision making that is not visible to the observer.

Radiomics is an omics science that extracts quantitative parameters in medical images.

The radiomics is a omics science which extracts, by means of computational algorithms, quantitative parameters in the medical imaging to detect and measure those features inappreciable by direct observation, called “radiomic characteristics”with the aim of associating them with specific physiological states.

In this sense, the Roche Institute Foundation has published the “Anticipating Report: Radiomics”prepared by the Observatory of Trends in Medicine of the Future. In the words of the foundation’s vice president, Frederick Plaza“the computational advances and the wide digital development make possible the generation of information through radiomics, thus contributing medical imaging to the development of Personalized Precision Medicine (MPP)”.

Thanks to its ability to analyze large amounts of dataradiomics constitutes a very relevant source of information with a view to deepening our knowledge of the biological and functional diversity of tissues, the heterogeneity of pathological phenomena and the foreseeable evolution of diseases. This is explained by the coordinator of the Report and director of the Medical Imaging Clinical Area of ​​the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe, Luis Marti-Bonmati: “When we study a pancreatic tumor with a CT scan, in addition to the radiologist reporting its size and resectability, radiomics studies on these images will tell us greater precision whether or not the patient is amenable to salvage surgeryif you are going to develop a short-term recurrence or metastasis in the next three months.”

This type of information is unattainable by the radiologist’s eye, which is why, as the expert points out, the combination of classic radiological reading with this new radiomics information “hidden”, which gives us information to estimate events that will happen to the patientcontributes to a greater precision and personalization of handling of the patients and to thedesign of the most appropriate therapeutic approach.

This omics science is presented as a support tool in research and clinical practice.

This omics science is presented as a support tool in research and clinical practice. According to the coordinator of the Report, it offers multiple applications in areas such as oncology, rheumatic or neurodegenerative diseases. “For example, through images of the liver and the tumor we can know if hepatic metastases are going to develop in the short term. So lets see very subtle changes in the image that are related to pre-metastatic niches, can even detect alterations before the lesions are macroscopically evident to the radiologist, and this greatly changes the staging of patients”.

Furthermore, as Dr. Martí-Bonmatí“also allows us analyze the heterogeneity of lesions. When we look at lesions, we radiologists are very good at knowing their size, shape, and structure, but we don’t recognize that within them there are cell clusters that have characteristics of very different aggressiveness”.

Support in decision making

Radiomics offers the opportunity to obtain a more information from medical images contributing to the development of applications for the diagnosis and prediction of risk of events, support in decision-making and treatment monitoring, or even complementary diagnosis (companion diagnostic) through the identification of different phenotypes in patients and their stratification versus treatment. “Before giving a drug, an image of the patient should be obtained to guarantee that the drug effect is as expectedthat it will be effective. Radiomics acts as a complementary and necessary diagnostic tool”, he remarks.

Radiomics is useful in optimization of clinical research since it can be used, for example, in the re-analysis of images from clinical trials to detect methodological bias, such as an incorrect selection of patients; or be used as a predictive tool for clinical events such as the appearance of metastases a posteriori.

Also, the doctor specifies that he can provide more reliable information than that obtained with other procedures such as biopsy, in which the study sample is very small and does not always represent the entire tissue or lesion. “Biopsy may not be enough when selecting the best candidates for the administration of a targeted or very specific drug because it samples only a part of the tumor or because there is metastatic tumors where the metastasis no longer has the same expression as the primary tumor”, he explains.

Despite having developed much of its potential, this omics science is in a exploratory phase and generation of evidence, in which it is necessary to address challenges of a different nature for its translation into clinical practice. Among them, highlighting the great variability in the processes of normalization and analysis of radiomic characteristicsthe lack of knowledge about the clinical potential of radiomics as a tool for healthcare practice, as well as limited access to medical image banks and data derived from radiomic analysis for security and data protection reasons. However, Dr. Martí-Bonmatí points out that the main challenge is to harmonize the images. “We want them to be comparable, so that we can extract metrics that don’t depend on which equipment we acquired them with,” he says.

“Radiomics aims to report the predisposition, presence or prognosis of diseases and can be used to select patients who are candidates for treatment and offer them better therapeutic options in a personalized way.”

The managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, Consuelo Martin of Godremember that with the development of new computing technologies that allow the obtaining of radiomic information “a disruptive advance in medicine has been achieved. Radiomics aims to report the predisposition, presence or prognosis of diseases and can be used for the selection of patients who are candidates for treatment and offer them better therapeutic options in a personalized way”.