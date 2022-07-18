Radiomics, essential pillar for the personalization of the medicine of the future

Radiography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging are some of the diagnostic techniques that allow obtaining internal images of an individual in order to precisely establish the best therapeutic approach. Despite advances in the resolution of medical images, there is still relevant information for …

In this sense, the Roche Institute Foundation has published the `Anticipating Report: Radiomics´, prepared by the Observatory of Trends in Medicine of the Future. In the words of Vice President of the Roche Institute Foundation, Frederick Plaza“Computational advances and extensive current digital development enable the generation of information through radiomics, thus contributing medical imaging to the development of Personalized Precision Medicine (PPM)“.

Thanks to its ability to analyze large amounts of data, radiomics is a highly relevant source of information with a view to deepening our knowledge of the biological and functional diversity of tissues, the heterogeneity of pathological phenomena and the foreseeable evolution of diseases. diseases. This is how he explains it coordinator of the Report and director of the Medical Imaging Clinical Area of ​​the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe, Luis Marti-Bonmati: “When we study a pancreatic tumor with a CT scan, in addition to the radiologist reporting its size and resectability, radiomics studies on these images They are going to tell us more precisely if the patient is susceptible to salvage surgery or not, if he or she is going to develop a short-term recurrence or metastasis in the next three months.“.

This type of information is unattainable by the radiologist’s eye, which is why, as the expert points out, the combination of the classic radiological reading with this new “hidden” radiomics information, which gives us information to estimate events that are going to happen to the patient , contributes to greater precision and personalization of patient management and to the design of the most appropriate therapeutic approach.

This omics science is presented as a support tool in research and clinical practice. According to the coordinator of the Report, it offers multiple applications in areas such as oncology, rheumatological or neurodegenerative diseases. “For example, through images of the liver and the tumor we can know if hepatic metastases are going to develop in the short term. Thus, it allows to see very subtle changes in the image that are related to premetastatic niches, it can even detect alterations before the lesions are macroscopically evident for the radiologist, and this greatly changes the staging of patients“.

Furthermore, as Dr. Martí-Bonmatí points out, “It also allows us to analyze the heterogeneity of the lesions. When we look at lesions, radiologists are very good at knowing their size, shape and structure, but we do not recognize that within them there are groupings of cells that have characteristics of very different aggressiveness.“.

Support in decision making

Radiomics offers the opportunity to obtain a greater amount of information from medical images, contributing to the development of applications for the diagnosis and prediction of risk of events, support in decision-making and monitoring of treatments, or even of complementary diagnosis (companion diagnostic) by identifying different phenotypes in patients and their stratification against a treatment. “Before giving a drug, an image of the patient should be obtained to guarantee that the effect of the drug is as expected, that it will be effective. Radiomics acts as a complementary and necessary diagnostic tool“, he remarks.

Radiomics is useful in optimizing clinical research since it can be used, for example, in the re-analysis of images from clinical trials to detect methodological biases, such as incorrect patient selection; or be used as a predictive tool for clinical events such as the appearance of metastases a posteriori. Likewise, the physician specifies that he can provide more reliable information than that obtained with other procedures such as biopsy, in which the study sample is very small and does not always represent the entire tissue or lesion. “Biopsy may not be enough to select the best candidates for targeted or highly specific drug administration because it samples only a part of the tumor or because there are metastatic tumors where the metastasis no longer has the same expression as the primary tumor“, Explain.

Despite having developed much of its potential, this omics science is in an exploratory and evidence-generating phase, in which it is necessary to address challenges of a different nature for its translation into clinical practice. These include the great variability in the normalization processes and analysis of radiomics characteristics, the lack of knowledge about the clinical potential of radiomics as a tool for healthcare practice, as well as the limited access to medical image banks and derived data. of radiomic analysis for security and data protection reasons. However, Dr. Martí-Bonmatí points out that the main challenge is to harmonize the images. “We want them to be comparable, that we can extract metrics that do not depend on which team we have acquired them with“, indicates.

The managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, Consuelo Martín de Dios, recalls that with the development of new computational technologies that allow obtaining radiomics information “a disruptive advance in medicine has been achieved. Radiomics aims to report the predisposition, presence or prognosis of diseases and can be used to select patients who are candidates for treatment and offer them better therapeutic options in a personalized way“.