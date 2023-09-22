Rae Nell Smith, Williamsfield, Ohio obituary

Williamsfield, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rae Nell Smith, age 76, passed away at home on Friday, September 15, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born on June 8, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, the eldest of three daughters of Anna Marie (Burton) and Ezell Ferryman.





Find obituaries from your high school



Rae was a 1965 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and married Albert Lester Smith.

She was an employee of Kennametal Corporation of Orwell, Ohio for over 45 years.

Rae enjoyed needlework and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Albert Smith.

Survivors include his three children, James A. of Mount Vernon, Ohio; Smith, David M. Smith of Kingsville, Ohio, and Janet M. (Jack) Hinkle of Williamsfield, Ohio; two sisters, Katherine Ferryman of Andover, Ohio, and Christine (Richard) Lautenen of Williamsfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Corey, David, Ashley, Jared and Emily and nine great-grandchildren, Troy, Kiera, Addison, Gabriella, Logan, Madeline, Emma, ​​Cameron and Gavin.

No public service will be organized. Private interment will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled arrangements, share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rae Nell (Ferryman) Smith, please visit our flower store.

A televised tribute will air on Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. The video will be posted here the day of the broadcast.