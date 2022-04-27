Rafa Márquez denies the grid against Cuauhtémoc Blanco in the 2006 Tri

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican team was immersed in a controversy prior to the World Cup in Germany 2006all because the then DT of the selective, Ricardo Antonio La VolpeHe decided not summon Cuauhtémoc Blanco for the fair, an element that at that time many considered as one of the best Mexican soccer players.

Over the years, the very Cuauhtemoc has taken it upon himself to mention that He did not go to the 2006 World Cup because of his bad relationship with La Volpe and because a group of players ‘grilled’ him not to go; However, this myth has been demolished by Rafael Marquezwho was in charge of clarifying what happened with Temo and even recalled the time he was backed by the players themselves.

“In that part of when, they say or rather, Cuauhtémoc (Blanco) himself says that a group of us also decided that he should not be to the World Cup (Germany 2006), I think he is wrong, and I think he even has a bad memorybecause on one occasion with Sven-Göran Eriksson he was a very important player and also A situation happened in which we interceded for him to stay in the National Team and did not have a bigger reprimand than it was and that perhaps many did not know, “said the Kaiser during a talk on the podcast Mother Soccer.

“In that sense also in 2006 we all knew the history he had with La Volpesince they played against each other, of the actions that Cuauhtémoc took disrespecting Ricardo and Ricardo to him, a relationship that was not going to lead anywhere and that La Volpe made his own decision”.

Would you take Chicharito to Qatar 2022?

Rafael Marquez it is clear that the Mexican team shouldn’t have the luxury of leaving out the next world Cup a Javier Hernandezfor which he suggested that rough edges should be smoothed out so that there is a communion and everything is for the benefit of the Tri.

“I think lately we have a lack of goal (Mexican National Team) and Javier (Hernández) in his team is doing well, I would try to make an effort to try to get him back, because Javier is Javier Hernándezour top scorer in the Mexican National Team”, he concluded.