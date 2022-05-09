Sports

Rafa Puente will be Ferretti’s replacement for AP2022

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

After the fateful FC Juárez tournament, coach Ricardo Ferretti reached a mutual agreement with the board of directors of the border team to leave the bench after the poor results in the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2022.

Of course, the board has begun to move to prepare for the next tournament and two names that could come are already beginning to be heard. According to journalist Luis Castillo, the main candidate would be Rafa Puente Jr, who served as Ferretti’s assistant.

Also read: Club América: Rafael ‘Choco’ Ruiz, official photographer for 32 years, dies

Puente has the support of the board, but not that of the fans, since during the tournament, several media outlets pointed out that Ferretti was not comfortable with the work of the young coach, since he pointed out that he was not helping much in the technical part.



Also read: Atlas: Yuliett Torres leaves her fans breathless by posing the thread swimsuit

Another option according to Futbol Total is Tomas Campos, a former Cruz Azul player who has been in the Bravos basic forces for around five years, and has even had the opportunity to lead the first team twice, for which The option of giving it a new opportunity is not ruled out.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

David Beckham goes for James Rodríguez for his Inter Miami

29 seconds ago

Rafael ‘Choco’ Ruiz, official photographer for 32 years, dies

13 mins ago

The keys to a possible transfer

36 mins ago

Summary Chivas vs. Pumas (4-1). goals

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button