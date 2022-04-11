Rafael Amaya: the actor’s radical change 10 years after the premiere of The Lord of the Skies | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

Raphael Amaya is one of the most internationally recognized Mexican actors, largely thanks to his leading role in the telenovela “The Lord of the heavens”. In the Telemundo production, the 45-year-old interpreter gives life to the drug trafficker Aurelio Casillasduring its seven seasons broadcast between 2013 and 2020.

When the first episode of the series aired, Amaya was 36 years old and in the prime of her career. She wore radiant hair and exuberant anatomy, which stole sighs from millions of people around the world; This is how she became one of the most acclaimed stars, which contributed to the longevity of the program.

As the seasons went by, Rafael’s performance declined and this did not go unnoticed by the audience, since he used to provide quality work. Finally, it all made sense when it was made public that fame and excesses took their toll. Next, find out how the sonorense’s most difficult years were.

The Mexican actor had a stage as a musician in the band Almalafa (Photo: Rafael Amaya / Instagram)

THE RADICAL CHANGE OF RAFAEL AMAYA

After the first years of fury that caused “The Lord of the heavens”, some rumors arose around its protagonist. The change of attitude in Raphael Amaya It was evident and many came to affirm that his character had consumed him, due to the long working hours that lasted for years.

On the other hand, it was also said that during the recordings he entered a cave where he inhaled something that caused his airways to close, causing his health to deteriorate and therefore his performance in the novel.

However, these theories were nullified when the actor gave an interview for the program “Today”, where he denied what his character was to blame:

“It wasn’t the character, it was me; the decision was mine, it was not Aurelio; he trains himself to leave the character in the closet, but I did get carried away by many things such as vanity, materialism and ego ”.

It is known that he had addiction problems

After several years of uncertainty, it was revealed that the Mexican was immersed in a deep addiction to alcohol and drugs, a hole from which he could only get out thanks to Roberto Tapiawho along with other friends convinced him to enter the former boxer’s rehabilitation clinic Julio Cesar Chavezwhere he stayed eight months.

“I was lost, I was cut off from the world, I was mad at everyone, but it wasn’t me. Before forgiving others, I forgive myself”Amaya admitted.

The dark stage he lived through did not allow him to maintain any commitment, “neither with any partner, nor with a job, nor with anything”, Well, as stated “drugs are death”.

“I was blinded by the dark cloak of drug addiction. I am a human being, I am not a robot. emphasized.

RAFAEL AMAYA AND HIS NEW PROJECTS

Fortunately, all that was left behind and today he is back in the ring. The actor has resumed projects that he had on the doorstep, such as the eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” and the soap opera “All Names of Aura”, where he shares screens with Blanca Soto, in addition to being active on social networks. social, a space where he maintains a large number of followers.

WHEN RAFAEL AMAYA HAD A SKA BAND

During her adolescence, Amaya was able to fulfill one of the fantasies of many young people: to have a music band. Through your account Instagramthe Mexican shared a snapshot in which he was shown together with the rest of the members of the group dedicated to ska with which he toured Mexico.

“Arriving in the Federal District in 1997 with the Almalafa band playing ska! At the beginning of my rock facet. Good times! Thank you Almalafa”Raphael wrote.

The band’s response

Although he is no longer part of the group, the band (which is still active) is close to him and did not hesitate to respond with great affection: “Thank you Rafael Amaya for your comment on your social networks, let the pigeon be put together.”

RAFAEL AMAYA’S EROTIC MOVIE

Although he is recognized for his acting talent, he has also stood out for his physique. In 2011 People magazine in Spanish named him one of ”The 50 most beautiful” and it was precisely the combination of his talents that made him belong to the cast of the erotic film ”Nudes”, at the age of 27.

Premiered in 2004the romantic drama is an adaptation of the novel ”Four Xs” by Mauricio Pichardo. The film shows two young couples who live in a free union, where the lack of commitment, economic interest and misunderstanding are part of their day to day life. The film is directed by Enrique Gomez Vadillo and has among its cast the actors Karyme Lozano, Juan Vidal, Carmen Rodriguez.