Rafael Araneda went to the hospital for one thing and ended up hospitalized and operated on for another: this is his story

Although for most parents in Latin America their day was a celebration, the case of Raphael Araneda It was totally different, because he ended up in a hospital operating room.

Through his Instagram account, the driver revealed that he went to the hospital to treat a problem in the respiratory tract, all this during Father’s Day weekend, but when the corresponding tests were carried out, the doctors realized that there was something more complicated that needed to be treated urgently.

“The first thing is to wish you a happy father’s day. I tell you about my absence at @enamorandonosusa and at @radiopudahuel. I was already feeling bad, and with unusual pain in my throat last Wednesday. Summary: the doctor sends me to the hospital to reduce the infection and hydrate myself and a little surprise appears in one of the tests: a polyp to remove. And yesterday to the operating room and everything went very well and I have had the necessary care”.

He continues: “Nothing to be alarmed about, or exaggerate, it is something that my body knows since years ago I had already had the same operation, due to some condition of my system and product of my hyperallergies, that this would be repeated over the years. So it was. And here we go, grateful to be better in a short time, sore but well, super well cared for and surrounded by love. This is just so you know why you won’t see me some days and if you do see me, it will be silent movie style.”

Likewise, the Chilean informed his followers that, due to this surgical procedure, he will be absent from the next broadcasts of the program. falling in lovebecause he will focus completely on his recovery to be one hundred percent and be able to return to the forum very soon.

The good news is that there is a date for his return and it was also through Instagram that he gave this information, although still without saying a word from his mouth: “Today in silence and only with gestures and texts, I went to greet the tremendous team of @enamorandonosusa and also participate for a few minutes at the beginning of the show with @anapatriciatv @milynette @pietro.pizzorni @loscupidosband @laleiromusic @marioalain_music Always grateful for the love and to continue the recovery. We return on August 22.”

