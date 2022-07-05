Rafael Canó does not appear in the accusation and it is believed that he collaborated with the MP

The former chief of staff of the Attorney General’s Office, Rafael Canó Sacco, arrested in Spain in October of last year, does not appear in the formal accusation of the Medusa case against the group indicated by the public ministry.

In a list to which Listín Diario had access, the name of the accused does not appear, who, according to versions, would have negotiated with the public ministry, which would make him another “Raúl Girón” (the accused in the Coral case who “sang” everything about how they operated the network).

According to sources, the collaboration of Canó Sacco was such that the last seizures made in the Medusa case were made thanks to information provided by the defendant.

MP “create in collaboration”

The head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, said that the public ministry “believes in collaboration” and that they have demonstrated it in each process.

He said this when asked about a possible ongoing negotiation with Canó, who would have given valuable information that facilitated the latest seizures of assets.

“All the people who are willing to cooperate have the doors open to the public ministry without exception,” Camacho argued.

Canó Sacco would have traveled to Spain days before the alleged network headed by former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez, accused of defrauding the State with more than RD$6,000 million during the government administration of former President Danilo Medina, was dismantled.

Canó Sacco was arrested in Spain, for which the Extradition Department of the Attorney General’s Office, under the leadership of Judge Gisela Cueto, carried out the rigorous procedures for the execution of his surrender to the country.