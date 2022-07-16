News

Rafael Caro Quintero, the drug prince recaptured in Mexico who changed the fight against drugs in the US

Photo of Zach Zach37 mins ago
0 48 5 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Rafael Caro Quintero

image source, Reuters

Caption,

File photo of Rafael Caro Quintero.

The former leader of the Guadalajara cartel was called the Prince because of the luxury clothes and ostentatious jewelry he always wore.

But the outfit was a part of the fame. In the 1980s, Rafael Caro Quintero was known as the largest marijuana producer in Mexico.

In one of his properties, for example, the largest operation against drugs in the history of the country took place: more than 10,000 tons cultivated in the El Búfalo ranch were destroyed.

Caro Quintero ordered the kidnapping of the person who discovered the shipment, the agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English). Enrique Camarena-Salazar, as well as the Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach37 mins ago
0 48 5 minutes read

Related Articles

site of a new fight between diners (+ video)

4 mins ago

In Sinaloa, Caro Quintero was found by a dog in the bushes

15 mins ago

La Jornada – Monsanto obtains protection to use and import glyphosate

26 mins ago

Mother murdered her son Daniel Hodgson and left a terrifying letter to the family – Europe – International

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button