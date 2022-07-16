Rafael Caro Quintero: they arrest in Mexico the drug trafficker who was on the list of the most wanted by the United States.

Drafting

BBC News World

15 July 2022 Updated 51 minutes

image source, DEA Caption, Rafael Caro Quintero was one of the leaders of the once powerful Guadalajara cartel in Mexico.

Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted men in Mexico and the United States, was arrested this Friday in the state of Sinaloa.

This was reported to BBC Mundo by a source from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy.

The capture took place in a joint operation of the Navy and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in the municipality of San Simón (Choix), Sinaloa.

“The objective was located in the bushes by a canine element of this institute, named Max“, the Navy said in a statement.

They weighed on Caro Quintero two eitherarrest warrants and there are a petition of extradition to the USA

image source, SEMAR Caption, The Navy presented a video in which the detainee appears guarded by marines, all with blurred faces.

The co-founder of the disappeared Guadalajara cartel is accused of the murder of the agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English) Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazaroccurred in 1985.

Although he had been detained since that year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug charges, in 2013 he regained his freedom thanks to a controversial resolution of a court that cited an error of competence to try him for the Camarena case.

A few days later, a judge issued a provisional arrest warrant for extradition to the United States and the Supreme Court reversed the ruling that allowed him to leave prison, but Caro Quintero could no longer be located.

Since then, the governments of Mexico and the United States have put it in their list of most wanted criminals. And in 2015 he received a new guilty verdict in absentia for Camarena’s murder.

The drug dealer

Also called the ndrug dealer archesCaro Quintero was one of the most prominent figures in the early days of organized crime and drug trafficking in Mexico.

With his imprisonment in 1985, his importance was relegated, at the same time that the Guadalajara cartel was losing influence in drug trafficking from Mexico and South America to the United States.

But, at the time, Caro Quintero was known as the major Mexican marijuana grower.

image source, DEA Caption, Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in 1985 in Costa Rica.

In one of his properties, for example, the largest operation against drugs in the history of the country took place: more than 10,000 tons cultivated in the El Búfalo ranch were destroyed.

Caro Quintero ordered the kidnapping of the person who discovered the shipment, agent Camarena Salazaras well as the Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.

They were both killed. The death of the American policeman, which occurred in 1985, triggered one of the deepest crises in the relationship between Mexico and EUSA

But it also marked the fight against drugs by the Washington government.

After his release in 2013, the DEA released a $20 million reward for information that helped capture him.

In October 2020, the US Department of Justice initiated a civil lawsuit in a court in Brooklyn, New York, to confiscate eight identified properties of the capo in Mexico, including mansions, warehouses and ranches.

His power before his capture

In the 1980s, the Mexican and US authorities estimated Caro Quintero’s fortune at US$500 million.

But the origin of this drug trafficker is very different. He was born in October 1952 in La Noria, a marginalized community in Badiraguato, in the state of Sinaloa.

of this municipality several of the most famous drug lords are fromlike Joaquin Guzman Loera.

In an interview given to the journalist Anabel Hernández, the capo said that his family was very poor and that he was forced to grow marijuana after the death of his father.

image source, US government Caption, Joaquín Guzmán “El Chapo” Guzmán was born in the same area as Caro Quintero.

I was 14 years old. Caro Quintero says that there was no other way to support his family.

Badiraguato is located in the golden trianglea mountainous region between the states of Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango and one of the areas with the highest production of marijuana and poppy in the country.

In a short time, Caro Quintero progressed in the business.

At the age of 30, he was one of the main associates of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as the boss of bosses and leader of an extensive drug trafficking organization. allied with Colombian cartels such as Pablo Escobar Gaviria.

The DEA named their organization the Guadalajara cartel after the city where the Chief of Chiefs, Caro Quintero, and other drug leaders resided.

The excesses of the Prince

Since 1975, Guadalajara – capital of the state of Jalisco – had become a refuge for many drug traffickers and their families, who arrived from Sinaloa.

Two years earlier, in the Golden Triangle, the Mexican government had initiated Operation Condor, a strategy to eradicate marijuana and poppy cultivation from that region in northwestern Mexico.

image source, DEA

The heads of the organizations, including Caro Quintero, left the region and settled in the capital of Jalisco.

The presence of the capos alerted the US government that sent a DEA team to the city. Enrique Camarena, known as Kiki, was one of them.

image source, AFP Caption, Caro Quintero was the largest marijuana producer in the 1980s.

For some time drug leaders went virtually unnoticed, but the situation changed in the 1980s.

And one of the reasons, local journalists like Felipe Cobián told BBC Mundo, was the excesses of characters like Caro Quintero.

The narco used to lead scandals in restaurants and nightclubs, and was even accused of kidnapping the niece of a prominent local politician, Guillermo Cosío Vidaurri, who was governor between 1989 and 1992.

DEA symbol

But the most serious case was the murder of Camarena. The agent was kidnapped in February 1985 as he was leaving the US consulate in Guadalajara.

He was then taken to a nearby house along with the pilot Zavala Avelar. Both of them they were tortured and then killed.

Their bodies turned up weeks later in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

image source, AFP Caption, Drug violence has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in Mexico.

Caro Quintero fled to Costa Rica where he was arrested in April 1985.

Investigations into the murder revealed that the capo and the Guadalajara cartel had created an extensive network of allies among politicians, the military, and police forces.

Camarena’s murder changed the relationship between the two countries. The US conditioned part of her aid to Mexico in exchange for combating drug trafficking.

This certification process, which basically measures the country’s degree of collaboration with the US government, was maintained until 2002.

Caro Quintero was then sentenced to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2013.

For the DEA, the murder of Enrique Camarena became a symbol. In fact, “Red Ribbon Week” was established in his honor, an annual anti-drug education campaign.