Rafael Caro Quintero: they arrest in Mexico the drug trafficker who was on the list of the most wanted by the United States.

Rafael Caro Quintero was one of the leaders of the once powerful Guadalajara cartel in Mexico.

Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted men in Mexico and the United States, was arrested this Friday in the state of Sinaloa.

This was reported to BBC Mundo by a source from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy.

The capture took place in a joint operation of the Navy and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in the municipality of San Simón (Choix), Sinaloa.

“The objective was located in the bushes by a canine element of this institute, named Max“, the Navy said in a statement.

