Rafael Caro Quintero will await extradition to the US in Almoloya, the prison where ‘El Chapo’ escaped – El Financiero

The drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero will be interned in Social Rehabilitation Center Number 1in Almoloya, State of Mexico, reported the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

The agency indicated that once the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel is processed in the facilities, the judge of the case will be informed immediately so that he can set a date and time for a hearing.

“In it, the defendant will be made aware of what the jurisdictional authority determines in this process,” added the prosecution regarding the extradition order that the United States has activated on Caro Quintero.

The FGR elaborated that the operation to reapprehend Caro Quintero was carried out “in compliance with the provisional arrest warrant for extradition purposes” issued by a federal judge.

The ‘narco de narcos’ is wanted by the United States, which accuses him of being the author of the murder of agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena, who worked in Mexico in the 1980s and investigated the Guadalajara Cartel, of which Caro Quintero was founder.

The US government welcomed the arrest, saying “there is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures and murders US law enforcement,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

Garland affirmed that the re-arrest of Caro Quintero was the work of a “tireless work” between the DEA and its partners in Mexico so that he can be tried for various crimes, including the murder of Camarena.

Caro Quintero was found hidden in the bushes with the help of a search dog from the Secretary of the Navy. The agency explained that thanks to field work and investigation (carried out since Caro Quintero was released in August 2013), the federal authorities located the drug trafficker in the municipality of San Simón (Choix), in Sinaloa.

With information from David Saúl Vela