Rafael ‘Choco’ Ruiz, official photographer for 32 years, dies

A few moments ago, the death of Rafael ‘Choco’ Ruiz, who was the Club América photographer for 32 years, was confirmed. So far the cause of his departure is unknown, however, some players have begun to say goodbye.

One of those who sent his condolences on social networks was the azulcrema legend and current governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, who highlighted his great work within the institution, immortalizing great moments of ‘Las Águilas’.

Club América has not made an official announcement, however it is expected to do so in the next few hours. The ‘choco’ Ruiz was loved by the players who passed during his stay in Coapa, as they highlighted his joy and passion for the profession.



“I deeply regret the death of Rafael ‘Choco’ Ruiz, who in life was a photographer for Club América. With his work he immortalized countless moments and many legends. I send my deepest condolences to family and friends.

“Thank you for so much friend, rest in peace”



Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

