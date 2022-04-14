Rafael Devers demands $300 million from Red Sox for extension

rafael deversthe most complete hitter he has ever had Red Sox since David Ortiz, he does not turn 26 until October. In his last full season before 2021, the Dominican hit 32 homers, drove in 115 runs and hit .311. And last year, he showed his ability again by finishing with 38 homers, 113 RBIs and a .279 average in the regular role. He also earned his first All-Star selection.

This Tuesday morning, the famous ESPN columnist, Jeff Passan, announced that “Carita”, as the native of Sánchez, from the Dominican Republic, is nicknamed, is looking for a new deal with the Red Sox valued at $300 million, or more. It should be remembered that Devers’ contract in Boston will expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Devers is still a work in progress defensively. But if he’s also a work in progress as a hitter, one who seems to be getting better season after season, then the rest of the AL East, the rest of the league and the rest of baseball need to be forewarned.

There are plenty of young stars in the big leagues right now. Sometimes people who don’t live in Boston don’t know that Devers is one of those all-star players. She is just 25 years old, two years younger than Ortiz was when he arrived in Boston. Daddy is gone. But Devers yes and could be for much longer if the board takes out the checkbook and pays him what the Quisqueyano asks for his tremendous abilities to play ball.