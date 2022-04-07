Rafael Devers rejects Boston Red Sox contract extension | baseball 123

Luis Alvarado De Sousa / @AlvaradoDeSousa

Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers turned down a proposal to extend his current contract with the Boston Red Sox. This was reported by the journalist Héctor Gómez, through the social network Twitter. Devers, 25, has a year of arbitration ahead of him before targeting Free Agency.

Since his appearance in 2018, the year in which the Red Sox won the World Series title, he has become one of the team’s benchmarks. In 2020 he had an offensive slump, but the previous campaign showed a significant upturn in his production with the wood.

Read also: Ranger Suárez shined in the last opening of Spring Training

SOURCE: The #RedSox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension but the player rejected it because it was lower than he is willing to consider. Devers will focus now on his 2022 season looking to further increase his market value.@z101digital @ZSports – Hector Gómez (@hgomez27) April 6, 2022

As reported by journalist Héctor Gómez, the offer proposed by the Red Sox is much lower than Devers expected. The Quisqueyan has as a reference the recent extension of José Ramírez with the Cleveland Guardians, with an agreement close to 125 million dollars. Due to Devers’ youth, this offer must be above that range.

In several interviews in spring training, he has expressed that he is worried about his future and is focused on playing with the team. Rafael Devers avoided arbitration with Boston for about $11.2 million before the deadline. In the spring he broke out with three home runs, four RBIs and a .417/.462/1.167 offensive line.

Also Read: Atlanta Braves Strengths and Weaknesses

Devers has reiterated that he’s not looking for extension talks in the middle of the season. This is the first rapprochement between both partiesbut in the face of the next offseason the market and the conversations with the third baseman of the Bostonians can be heated.