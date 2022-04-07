Sports

Rafael Devers rejects Boston Red Sox contract extension | baseball 123

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Luis Alvarado De Sousa / @AlvaradoDeSousa

Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers turned down a proposal to extend his current contract with the Boston Red Sox. This was reported by the journalist Héctor Gómez, through the social network Twitter. Devers, 25, has a year of arbitration ahead of him before targeting Free Agency.

Since his appearance in 2018, the year in which the Red Sox won the World Series title, he has become one of the team’s benchmarks. In 2020 he had an offensive slump, but the previous campaign showed a significant upturn in his production with the wood.

Read also: Ranger Suárez shined in the last opening of Spring Training

As reported by journalist Héctor Gómez, the offer proposed by the Red Sox is much lower than Devers expected. The Quisqueyan has as a reference the recent extension of José Ramírez with the Cleveland Guardians, with an agreement close to 125 million dollars. Due to Devers’ youth, this offer must be above that range.

In several interviews in spring training, he has expressed that he is worried about his future and is focused on playing with the team. Rafael Devers avoided arbitration with Boston for about $11.2 million before the deadline. In the spring he broke out with three home runs, four RBIs and a .417/.462/1.167 offensive line.

Also Read: Atlanta Braves Strengths and Weaknesses

Devers has reiterated that he’s not looking for extension talks in the middle of the season. This is the first rapprochement between both partiesbut in the face of the next offseason the market and the conversations with the third baseman of the Bostonians can be heated.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mexico will start participating in the Nations League on June 11 against Suriname

33 seconds ago

Nahuel Guzmán’s scolding after the elimination of Tigres vs León

13 mins ago

Wilks, Horton join Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL, teams, alleging racism in hiring practices

25 mins ago

Morazán stadium banned and four games behind closed doors

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button