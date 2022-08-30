Rafael Nadal and Shakira Reportedly Had a Secret Affair in 2009

Famous tennis player Rafael Nadal and Colombian popstar Shakira reportedly had a secret relationship in 2009, Spanish media report.

They met for Shakira’s “Gypsy” music video, and reportedly began their affair while filming.

Nadal was then in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Mery Perellò, while Shakira was dating Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz. Shakira recently separated from her husband Gerard Pique after 11 years of marriage.

The singer also faces allegations of tax evasion, with Spanish prosecutors seeking eight years in prison and a fine of around $24 million.

Spanish authorities have accused Shakira of defrauding nearly $15 million between 2012 and 2014.

In her defence, she claims that she had not yet officially moved to Spain during this period. Investigators say, however, that she would have spent more than 200 days in the country during each of these three years. Spanish law states that an individual who stays in the country for 184 days or more is considered a resident for tax purposes.

