“Rafael Nadal was secretly dating Shakira”.

From Spain comes an indiscretion that has a real craze: Rafael Nadal and Shakira had a secret relationship. As reported by Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin, the singer and the tennis player started dating on the sly in 2009, when the two met for the music video for Gypsy.

The video for one of Shakira’s best-known songs involved the exchange of sultry looks and giggles, but it seems there were more than script requirements. As Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports, the paparazzo explained that the two had an intense romance while filming the music video for the song.

At the time, it was rumored that Shakira was dating Alejandro Sanz, a famous Spanish singer. For his part, the tennis player was in a difficult situation: at the time, Nadal was already romantically linked to Mary Perellò, whom he had met in 2005 at his college.

Shock of Spain: “Nadal was secretly dating Shakira”

The news is simply incredible, but the rumors of a possible deception come at an unfavorable time for Rafael Nadal: the Spaniard is focused on the US Open.

With the victory of the first two Grand Slam titles of the year, the world number three is in search of title number 23, which would make him the player with the most Grand Slam titles in history, tied with Serena Williams.

To reach the final victory, Nadal must overcome a series of obstacles: after the first round against the Australian Hijikata, the Italian Fabio Fognini could be waiting for him in the second match at Flushing Meadows.

The Italian is one of the few players to have reunited the Iberian champion in a best-of-five match, after being trailing by two sets. If he overcomes the danger of the quarter-finals, where Rublev and Norrie are in orbit, there could be an all-Spanish semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz could be waiting for him.

In a hypothetical finale, however, the card indicates that Daniil Medvedev could be back, like in the last act of the last edition of the Australian Open.