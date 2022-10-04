Rafael Ojeda: “We offer advice, support and the enormous capacity of representation of our union to our colleagues from the private sector”

The College of Physicians of Seville organized in the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville, on September 30, the III National Day of Private Medicinean event that was attended by the Deputy Minister of Health and Consumption of the Junta de Andalucía, Miguel Angel Guzman Ruizand the participation of the president of the Seville Medical Union, Rafael Ojeda-Rivera.

During his speech at the table «What can ATA and the Medical Union do for the Private Physicians» Along with representatives of the association of self-employed professionals, Ojeda pointed out that «in the field of Medicine, until recently, there was no employee in the private sector. In the last 10-15 years there has been a radical change, and the insurance system remains in unfortunate conditions for doctors«.

He also explained that there is currently no no union representing private doctors and this forum can be a contact with the Medical Union. “We offer these colleagues advice, support and the enormous capacity of representation of our union,” he added in this regard.

In this sense, he asserted that from the Medical Union, “with our capacity for representation and weight in public opinion, we can work with the College of Physicians, professional associations and agents gathered in this forum to achieve the objectives of the private medical community: the improvement of their conditions».

Lastly, Ojeda pointed out as keys to the future the unity of all the doctors in the claim for improvement of scales, to have a real negotiating capacity in the face of the distortion of the commercial contract between insurers and doctors, and to find real pressure measures.

About the day

Before more than 200 health professionals including doctors, schools, health companies and hospital groups in the sector, the president of the Alliance for Private Health in Spain (ASPE), Carlo Rus Palacios, in his inaugural conference, highlighted the need to innovate in substantial changes in the face of serious threats such as the lack of professionals, the demonization of private medicine or the collapse of the National Health System.

In this meeting, unique in our country, the doctors have addressed numerous issues of interest to physicians in private practice. Among other issues, the experts have warned about the “unsustainable situation of the private health system for professionals and patients. Not in vain, in these three decades the CPI has increased by 145.6% without this rise having been applied to the scales that companies establish without consensus with doctors”, according to Dr. Carmona, president of the RICOMS.

The III National Day of Private Medicine has generated a wide debate where the day-to-day of the private sector has been analyzed, the possible actions that ATA and the Doctors’ Union can undertake in favor of doctors, the alternatives in the future, as well such as the opinion of the hospital groups and the actions of the doctors themselves.