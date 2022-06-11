Rafael Orozco: 30 years of eternity and questions after his murder

Colombian singer Rafael Orozco.

In some aspects, the Colombia that Vallenato singer Rafael José Orozco Maestre lived in is very different from the one we live in today, 30 years after nine bullet wounds ended his life on June 11, 1992, right on the site of his house in Barranquilla.

For example, in Rafael’s time, music stores were a profitable business and musical artists could collect large sums of money from the sale of their physical productions. The talented and charismatic singer born in Becerril (Cesar) got together in Barranquilla with the guajiro accordion player Israel Romero and they signed with the Colombian label Codiscos. His first single the growing (1976), launched them into stardom and kept them both from finishing college.

In addition, at that time, the vallenato genre was undergoing a revolution: The minstrels, integral artists who composed their songs, sang them and played the accordion at the same time, were being replaced by musical ensembles with an accordion player, singer and production team. The Golden Binomial —EITHERorganization Romero-EITHERrozco—had two leaders and a great team behind it, capable of enriching the songs with choirs, effects and additional instruments.

“There are 18 families that depend on the Binomio de Oro. I can afford to stay a weekend or two, a month without singing, but the people who work with us don’t. So, we have to continue working to support all those families”, said the singer in an interview with Página Social, in 1991.

Being a famous musical artist when there was no internet meant, among other things, that his windows to the country and the world were radio and television. On the radio he captivated with his long-range voice, which sounded identical live and on the LPs, plus Romero’s romantic compositions. On television, she attracted attention for her avant-garde wardrobe, with gala jackets and brilliant details, such as gold.

In the country that Rafael Orozco lived in, there were television programmers who were fighting to sell hundreds of program ideas to the only three state-owned channels there were. The Binomio was a winning tuning bet: they had the luxury of being invited to musical programs, such as The Star Show by Jorge Barón, comedy programs —such as The Jimmy Show Y Happy Saturdays—, interviews and even commercials: they sold everything from their own music to cooking oil.

At that time there were also no social networks where you could know about your favorite artists instantly, as well as write back to them in a matter of seconds. Rafael Orozco received mountains of letters from his admirers and lovers in his air sectionas he confessed in an interview to the television program Social page. Not having hands for so many letters, he had a secretary who helped him answer the tons of correspondence.

In the early ’90s, celebrity extramarital affairs were open secrets, sometimes confirmed by gossip magazines, other times graduates of urban legends. Not even the jealous character of Clara Cabello, the muse of the growing and wife of Rafael Orozco, were an impediment for the singer to become entangled with María Angélica Navarro Ogliastri. Several theories surrounding her death are related to her.

Sadly, the time of Rafael Orozco is also remembered because public figures were not necessarily guaranteed to grow old. Those were the times of the drug lords and whoever left home was not guaranteed to return. It was rather easy to piss off the wrong person. Just that happened to Orozco.

On the night of June 11, 1992, Rafael went out to the lot of his house to speak with Alfonso Ariza de la Hoz and Francisco Manuel Corena, musicians close to Diomedes Díaz who arrived unannounced while the singer conversed with his family. In the middle of the conversation, a hit man arrived at the scene and shot him ten times.

Nine shots from a 7.65 caliber Heckler & Koch firearm entered his body, affecting his chest, face, back, and buttocks. Before the shots, Clara Cabello left the house in the company of some people who participated in the meeting and they found Orozco dying. The leader of the Binomio de Oro died at the age of 38, on the way to the Clinica del Caribe, in Barranquilla.

Although Corena and Ariza were long suspects in Rafael’s death, they were eventually acquitted. Jorge Navarro Insignares, father of María Angélica, who was believed to have covered up the crime, was also acquitted. The one who officially attributed his death was José Reynaldo Fiallo Jácome, who posed as Jorge Alberto Méndez or ‘Nano’. This drug trafficker wanted María Angélica and was rejected by her in exchange for the singer.

What the fourth criminal judge of the Barranquilla circuit determined in 1994, when the case was closed, is that Fiallo was the intellectual author, the one in charge of devising the plan and ordering Orozco assassinated, but who fired the weapon was Sergio González, alias ‘Tato’, his bodyguard. Previously, reports El Tiempo, the Prosecutor’s Office waited for Fiallo to hear his testimony because they had him as the alleged perpetrator. He never gave his version of himself: he was shot in November 1992.

The end of the 20th century in Colombia is full of urban legends. The people who took away drug trafficking in the 90s have more than one death story behind them. The same thing happened with Rafael Orozco: there is a testimony of a former assassin of the Cartel de la Costa who linked the singer with this criminal organization.

According to this version, rejected by the family to this day, the one who would have finally pulled the trigger was not alias “Tato” but another hitman called “El Mono” Del Veccio.

According to the testimony, published by Revista Semana in 1993, at the time of his death Orozco had been working for the Coastal Cartel for four years, when it was still operating as a franchise of the Medellín Cartel.

Orozco, of great fame in Colombia, had also managed to cultivate a prosperous career abroad, his successes were very famous in Venezuela and Ecuador, but also among the Latin community in the United States, where he traveled frequently.

“He was one of the best money launderers, because he used his presentations abroad to put greens in the can into the country (…) Every time he left the country, especially to the United States, he took his collection of accordions with him. They were 12 in all. There he disarmed them and stuffed them with dollars that later entered the country without any mystery, because he was an idol and nobody bothered him, ”the hitman told the magazine.

He says that the order to kill Orozco Maestre was given because the singer wanted to raise his commission for the trips, from 15% to 25% for each shipment, which annoyed the capos of the Coast. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the loss of three accordions loaded with 12 million dollars on one of the last trips back to the United States, which, despite the fact that the singer promised to recover, he never fulfilled.

“He twisted and kept the ticket. Nobody liked that and they gave him a deadline to catch up. Once we went to his house and told him: “Fix that pod quickly because people are very upset and they already put a price on his head. They are offering 130 million pesos (34,726 USD at current exchange rates) to kill him and there are many who want the job,” said the witness.

According to this version, Orozco believed that he could intimidate the people of that cartel with his fame and threaten them with a scandal to damage their business. Nevertheless, he lived in a time when no one was untouchable for drug trafficking: Neither the ministers, nor the candidates, nor the footballers, nor anyone. That is why the story, although rejected, is so plausible.

