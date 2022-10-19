Rafael Solana: “The well-being of the university community is an essential value”

It is the first time that the University of Cordoba It has a Vice President for Health and Welfare of the University Community. Is it the result of the experience of the pandemic or does it respond to a new university model?

It is impossible to deny that the pandemic has created a special concern for health. However, the creation of this vice-rectorate responds to a University model that understands that the health and well-being of the members of the university community is an essential value in the policies of any institution. The University must promote healthy lifestyles and promote emotional well-being. In addition, we must design specific interventions to reduce the most prevalent diseases (cardiovascular risk and others), respond to the specific health needs of women, and promote active and healthy access to retirement ages.

Precisely, the pandemic has highlighted the work of the Psychological Care Unit (UNAP), which is one of its responsibilities…

It is true that the consequences of the pandemic on psychological health have perhaps been among the most obvious or, at least, the ones that have been most talked about. The stigma that psychological or psychiatric problems still have in our society is being overcome and the demand for psychological care has grown exponentially, especially in younger people. UNAP, therefore, is called to respond to this increase in demand that has already become evident this year, with a growth of more than 40% in the number of consultations. Beyond individual clinical care, it is necessary to strengthen the role of UNAP as a fundamental element in initiatives aimed at promoting the emotional well-being of all members of the university community, an environment that does not escape the current way of living in society, where haste, stress, demand or competitiveness are daily realities.

Mental health is also fundamental in another area of ​​its competence, the prevention of occupational risks. What is your goal in this field?

Firstly, to continue with the important work carried out by the Occupational Risk Prevention service, aimed at keeping workers safe. We also want to give continuity to health surveillance activities with special care in the detection and prevention of psychosocial risks. Too often the workplace is the source of stress situations and it is necessary to detect them in order to reduce these stress-generating elements. To do this, we will resort to joint work with other vice-rectorates and services.