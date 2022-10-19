Rafael Solana: “The well-being of the university community is an essential value”
It is the first time that the University of Cordoba It has a Vice President for Health and Welfare of the University Community. Is it the result of the experience of the pandemic or does it respond to a new university model?
It is impossible to deny that the pandemic has created a special concern for health. However, the creation of this vice-rectorate responds to a University model that understands that the health and well-being of the members of the university community is an essential value in the policies of any institution. The University must promote healthy lifestyles and promote emotional well-being. In addition, we must design specific interventions to reduce the most prevalent diseases (cardiovascular risk and others), respond to the specific health needs of women, and promote active and healthy access to retirement ages.
Precisely, the pandemic has highlighted the work of the Psychological Care Unit (UNAP), which is one of its responsibilities…
It is true that the consequences of the pandemic on psychological health have perhaps been among the most obvious or, at least, the ones that have been most talked about. The stigma that psychological or psychiatric problems still have in our society is being overcome and the demand for psychological care has grown exponentially, especially in younger people. UNAP, therefore, is called to respond to this increase in demand that has already become evident this year, with a growth of more than 40% in the number of consultations. Beyond individual clinical care, it is necessary to strengthen the role of UNAP as a fundamental element in initiatives aimed at promoting the emotional well-being of all members of the university community, an environment that does not escape the current way of living in society, where haste, stress, demand or competitiveness are daily realities.
Mental health is also fundamental in another area of its competence, the prevention of occupational risks. What is your goal in this field?
Firstly, to continue with the important work carried out by the Occupational Risk Prevention service, aimed at keeping workers safe. We also want to give continuity to health surveillance activities with special care in the detection and prevention of psychosocial risks. Too often the workplace is the source of stress situations and it is necessary to detect them in order to reduce these stress-generating elements. To do this, we will resort to joint work with other vice-rectorates and services.
The UCO is, or at least works to be, a healthy university. How are you going to promote healthy habits among the university community?
We start from the firm conviction that work and personal life are intimately linked and that they are inseparable, so that lifestyle factors should not only be worked on outside of work but also inside. It is useless for us to teach people to eat healthy if they cannot choose a healthy menu in our cafeterias, just as it is useless to buy low-noise printers at work if later, on the way home , we put on headphones at full volume. In addition, we believe that accompanying these people in changing their habits is essential, and for this we will design strategies not only in person but also through networks and mobile applications. And on this point, I insist, taking into account the student body. In short, we want the UCO to be committed to the objectives of the Spanish Network of Health-Promoting Universities, incorporating the concept of health promotion in university life and in its institutional structure.
In this health practice sports is essential. What plans do you have for the Sports service?
We want to promote the Sports and Health program that already exists at UCODeporte. Physical activity is a fundamental pillar for leading a healthy life and this is how we have collected it in our project. But the university community is very varied and our intention is to respond to all interests, which is why we have considered that our offer of services must respond to those who come to exercise simply to lead a healthy life, but also to those who want lose weight and fat, and those who want to increase aerobic resistance or increase muscle. For this, we will have the magnificent facilities that the UCO has, but also, as we said before, we contemplate the use of mobile applications and networks, for those who prefer to exercise from home. Finally, to say that we will continue to support the Competitive Sports line, understanding that, in addition, these athletes are references that members of our community can look at.
Since we’re talking about sports, we can’t miss the opportunity to ask you about the Sports Gala that is being held tomorrow. What surprises await us?
This year will be a very special gala because our University turns 50. The event will feature great sports personalities, highlighting the presence of the great former Olympic skier María José Rienda, the first woman president of the Higher Sports Council and Secretary of State for Sports; former soccer player and coach José Antonio Camacho; the Córdoba Women’s Basketball coach, Mireia Capdevila; the head of women’s arbitration of the Royal Andalusian Football Federation (RFAF), Alba Lara, or the General Director of Management and R&D&I Support of the UCA and a graduate of our university, David Jiménez. In addition, the Gala will include the traditional awards ceremony that will be presented by the UCO Sports Director, Marta Domínguez, as well as other news and surprises.
In addition to all of the above, he also occupies the vice presidency of the UCO Business Corporation and of the investee companies. Is the business aspect of the UCO going to continue to grow?
The main objective of the Business Corporation is to promote that university teaching and research contribute to the social and cultural development of our environment. For this reason, initiatives aimed at creating companies with scientific and technological objectives in areas in which the University provides added value due to its experience and leadership will be supported.