Rafael Soriano attacked a judge in Brazilian soccer, video – International Soccer – Sports

The Brazilian Desportivo Ferroviaria club announced this Sunday the termination of the contract of its coach, Rafael Soriano, for headbutting a line judge in a game for the regional championship of the state of Espirito Santo.

The entity reported in a statement that, “before what happened, the coach was released from the club” and that “repudiates all and any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, mainly against women.”



“We sympathize with the assistant referee Marcielly Netto and make ourselves available for whatever is necessary”, added the club in the note.

The attack, whose image has had a wide impact on social networks, occurred this Sunday afternoon in a quarterfinal match of the so-called Capixaba Championship in the small town of Nova Venecia and in which Desportivo Ferroviaria was eliminated by losing 3-1 against the Nova Venecia club, who advanced to the semifinals.

Dissatisfied with the referee’s decision to blow the whistle at the end of the first half when his team was about to take a corner kick, Soriano invaded the court along with several of his players to demand explanations from referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo.



After the discussion with the referee and when he was about to leave the court, the coach headbutted the judge in the face, which earned him immediate expulsion.

Soriano denied that he had committed the assault; he attributed the mix-up to an accident and said that the judge wanted to take advantage of the situation because of her status as a woman.

The Espírito Santo State Football Federation reported in a statement that it has opened an investigation and will rigorously apply the appropriate sanctions. The Federation said in its note that it “repudiates any act of violence” and that it will give its full support to the judge.

