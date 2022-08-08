Rafael Velazco says he resigned from the Superintendence of Electricity due to media pressure

The former head of the Superintendence of Electricity, Rafael Velascosaid that he submitted his resignation from the position on August 31 due to media pressure received after it was made public salary increase in the payroll of the institution, which benefited him and the members of the board of directors.

“I came to the State because I believe in the president’s vision, now well, I come from the private sector and very few people ask if I have a family, and There’s a price I’m not willing to pay and it is being in the media,” he said.

Velazco issued this statement when he was interviewed this Monday morning on the “Hoy Mismo” program, alluding to the criticism and accusations to which he was subjected as a result of the situation.

On the other hand, he asserted that he is not completely closed to returning to the Government to assume another responsibility if President Luis Abinader so requests. “If the president asked me, I would return to a public position, because my moral commitment is with him,” he said.

Likewise, he took advantage of the scenario to justify the legality of the salary increase in the SIE payroll.

“This was 14 months ago, there were not two increases, in May we added representation expenses to salaries and in September is when an increase of 9.5% is approved for inflation adjustmenthe explained.

The former superintendent resigned last week amid the controversy that was generated because while the population protested before the Electricity Distribution Companies due to the increase in the energy tariff, Due to the same inflation, the entity began to record a rise in wages.