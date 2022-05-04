Sports

Rafaela Pimienta, the lawyer who inherits the Raiola empire

With the sad goodbye of Mino Raiola, now it’s time to analyze how the enormous number of talents at his agency, One, will be managed.’La Gazzetta dello Sport’ published today the profile of the only person with whom the Italian wanted to share the quotas of his company for 18 years: Rafaela Pimienta.

Raiola met the lawyer in Brazil 20 years ago, and soon after, they started working together in Monte Carlo. At the moment, everything is in their hands while waiting for what Mino’s 20-year-old sons, Mario and Gabriele, will do. They are studying and will later decide whether to follow their father’s path.

Only four or five other people work in One. One of them is the cousin Vincenzo Raiola, who deals with Italian footballers. Mino and Rafaela opted for a light structure, relying on many trusted collaborators in all countries, independent and specific to their area.

Pimienta speaks six languages, and, as the Gazzetta recounts, “he played a fundamental role in the hiring and management of Pogba.” He also had the idea for the Football Forum project, an international movement of agents, which included, among others, Mendes, Barnett and Wittmann. In recent months, when the illness worsened Mino’s condition, the lawyer handled all the negotiations, including Haaland’s. After the last goodbye to the Italian, it will be up to him to continue his enormous work.

