Rafale and F-15EX – Defense Analysis remain in the race

After repeated pressure and threats of sanctions from the United States, Indonesia has announced that it will not purchase Russian Sukhoi Su-35 multi-role fighter jets to renew its first air force line.

The Indonesian government has announced that it has included the Dassault Rafale and Boeing F-15EX Eagle II in the final selection for the new fighter, as stated on December 22 by Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo who has confirmed that the Ministry of Defense has abandoned plans for the acquisition of Su-35 also citing budget assessments.

Jakarta, which already has 5 Sukhoi Su-27SKM and 11 Su-30MK, would like to equip two or three squadrons with a new fighter aircraft for a total of at least 24/36 aircraft to replace 23 Bae Hawk 209 and 9 Northrop F light fighters -5E / F the latter left the flight line in 2018.

In terms of cost, however, Rafale and F-15EX cost much more than the Sukhoi Su-35 even if it is possible that Indonesia renews the proposal to pay for the aircraft with raw materials, a formula already offered in the past to Russia to pay 50 % of the cost of SU-35 with palm oil, rubber derivatives, footwear, paper, resins, plastics.

The Indonesian renunciation of the Su-35s had been anticipated last November by the United States Congress (which evidently had obtained reassurance to this effect from the Indonesian government) and although Prasetyo did not provide details on why the agreement with Russia failed , also the British Janes Defense Weekly evaluates the threats of the United States to impose sanctions on Jakarta under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a US law that, in spite of the rules of international trade, sanctions nations who buy weapons “made in Russia”.

However, the negotiations between Indonesia and Russia for the Su-35 had stalled for several years after an agreement emerged in 2018 for the purchase of 11 aircraft at a cost of 1.14 billion dollars.

