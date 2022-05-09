Rage and resentment: Julián Gil talks about how alcohol took away the woman he loved the most

The parents of Julian Gil They decided to move their family from Argentina a Venezuela and later to Port Rich. Throughout the childhood and adolescence of the actor, both faced alcohol problems.

“We arrived from illegals, we arrived with a tourist visa,” said the also presenter in The Interview with Yordi Rosado.

He stressed that his family had to hide from the authoritiesfor which he and his sisters had to work under false names or borrowed documents so that he would not be deported.

In addition to this lack of income, Julian and his close ones had to face more problems because his aunt, with whom his mother had planned to do business, suffered a leak cerebral which became complicated to the point that it had to be cared for constantly.

“We were like 10 people in a small apartment,” he said.

He said that he worked parking cars, washing dishes and even in a brothel cleaning rooms, even though he was only 15 years old. When your mother When he found out about this situation, his mother was upset and asked him not to continue with this work.

His effort paid off, because as an assistant he was able to learn to cook, be a chef and later a waiter, bartender and at 25 years of age found his own restaurant.

The actor spoke of the most difficult moment of his life.

How did your parents’ alcoholism affect you?

The actor narrated that the theme of the alcohol and the way it fractured her family It is an issue that he still cannot get over, because he is still aware of the damage he did to everyone in his home this addiction.

What hurts him the most, he said during the talk, is that although his parents tried to escape from vice they were never able to do so, so they did not stop drinking until the last day of their lives.

Drinking transformed his mother to the point where she became more violent, he confessed. In the case of your fatherhe was a more noble person, but he also did not control how much he drank.

He stressed that his mother did everything to escape this issuebut that neither the self-help groups or Alcoholics Anonymous He could change his story.

What he remembers most about this time is that he had to use the sport as a catalyst to what he felt and that he used to experience fear when it came to reaching his homebecause when he returned he used to be met with screams or blows.

“Mom, the last years I remember her was sleeping sitting up, with the oxygen tank,” she said.

The actor was unable to have a stronger relationship with his parents due to alcohol

Despite this pain, the actor assured that his mother was the most important from his lifetimehe usually thinks of her and regrets not having been able to have her by his side for the most important moments of his life.

“I don’t think I know anyone in life who has given so much and so much love to their children and has fought so hard,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for the fucking alcohol, I could have had it in my life,” he added.

After his parents divorced, his father moved back to live in Argentina. This caused the contact between the two to become complicated. Years after this, he and his sisters left him and decided to see him when they found out that he was about to die.

Although they saw him completely unconscious, he chatted with him and was able to dismiss. The only reaction the man had to this was to move his eyes a little, although to Julian it was a sign that he had heard him.

“I feel like he was waiting for me. I had been sick for several days,” he said.

