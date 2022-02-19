rage, tears and collapse of Russian skaters at Beijing Olympics 2022

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva placed fourth in her last appearance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP)

The Olympic figure skating champion at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics said that felt empty. The runner-up said that she would never skate again. The favorite left crying wordlessly.

Following one of the most dramatic nights in the history of the discipline, Russian figure skating’s trio of teen stars — Anna Shcherbakova, Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva, respectively — faces an uncertain future.

After her Olympic participation and her life were turned upside down by a doping case, the 15-year-old world record holder Valieva faces a possible penalty and a coach whose The first response to his disastrous performance was criticism.

“Why have you given up? Explain to me, why? Why did you stop fighting completely? At some point after the ‘axel’ you have given up,” said Eteri Tutberdize — the trainer with a reputation for strictness who will be investigated for the positive de Valieva — to the teenager, caught on camera, after a double fall that left her out of the fight for the medals.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said he was concerned about the intense pressure young figure skaters endureespecially Valieva, and criticized her coaches without directly naming Tutberidze.

“When I later saw how her closest environment received her, with what seemed to be a tremendous coldness, gave me chills”, he pointed out at a press conference on Friday. “Instead of comforting her, instead of trying to help her, she could feel that cold atmosphere, that distance”.

That reaction so baffled Bach, he said it was “extremely important.” investigate Valieva’s surroundings.

Russian skater Kamila Valieva, 15, came fourth in her last participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze questioned her about her result. (Photo: Reuters)

Some in the skating world have pushed to raise the minimum age for participation in Olympic Games from 15 to 17 or 18 years old.

As Valieva placed fourth and walked off the track in tears, 2018 Olympic runner-up Evgenia Medvedeva sent her a message of support.

Continue reading the story

“I am very happy because this hell is over for youMedvedeva said in a post on Instagram. “I really appreciate and love you, and I’m happy that you can relax now, honey. I congratulate you on the end of the Games and I hope you can live easy and breathe”.

Unfortunately for Valieva, she still can’t relax. The positive in an anti-doping control that turned her life upside down still hangs over her head.

Although the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed him to compete in Beijing to avoid “irreparable damage”, his ruling is valid only until the investigation by his positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart drug, on December 25. The case could take several months and deprive both Valieva and the Russian team of the gold they won last week in the team event.

The runner-up, Alexandra Trusova, also despaired after her historic five quadruple jumps failed to overtake compatriot Anna Shcherbakova for gold. “i hate this sport”, he shouted at the side of the track. “I will not go back to the ice”.

Trusova said she was happy with her skating but not the result, in an apparent criticism of the judges, who Shcherbakova was given enough bonus points for artistic execution to climb to the top of the podium. Later, he pointed out that his words about his future had been “emotional”the result of missing his family and his dogs, but he did not commit to participate in the world championships in March.

The future of Shcherbakova and her teammates turned rivals will depend on many factors: the ruling on the doping case, any sanctions on Tutberidze and the rest of his team or the series of injuries that can affect a young skater when executing quadruple jumps.

VIDEO: Player of the Day – Luka Doncic