Health

Ragusa, Franco Bennardello director of the Transfusion Center

Photo of James Reno James Reno39 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Born in 1963, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Catania in 1987, Franco Bennardello is the new head of the Transfusion and Immunohematology Service of the ASP of Ragusa. Specialist in Hygiene and preventive medicine, he started working at the Clinical Pathology and Microbiology Laboratory of the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania. He then moved to Ragusa where from 2000 to 2020 he held the role of first level medical director in the Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine Service (Simt) and subsequently to Vittoria. He was the quality manager of the Simt and contributed to the achievement of the ISO 9000/2008 certification of the Simts of Ragusa, Modica and Vittoria and of the 12 related Avis blood collection units.

Bennardello held a professional position as a highly professional executive and was responsible for the Coagulation sector, for the Hemostasis and Thrombosis outpatient clinic and contact person for the surveillance of anticoagulated patients. He was in charge of the IT management systems of Simt, of the blood components, clinical chemistry and blood count. From 25 September 2020 to 24 June 2021 he held the position of replacement director of the Clinical Pathology and Microbiology Laboratory of the Asp Ragusa.

Among the other activities carried out, it includes the registration in the National Register of Evaluators of the Italian Transfusion System of the Ministry of Health. He performed as team leader from 2014 to 2021 more than 100 days of inspections in the Transfusion Services and the Associative Collection Units of Sicily. From January 2011 to 2020 he was editorial director of the journal of the Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohematology “Il Servizio Transfusionionale”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno39 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The state is never interested in obtaining an efficient and effective local medicine

November 16, 2021

Training in the gym for Mtb: truth and false myths

November 11, 2021

This winter side dish could help us control cholesterol, keep arteries clean, and protect the brain as well

3 weeks ago

Iss, within 5 months vaccine protection at 92.7%, then at 82.6% – Health

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button