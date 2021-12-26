Ragusa, Franco Bennardello director of the Transfusion Center

Born in 1963, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Catania in 1987, Franco Bennardello is the new head of the Transfusion and Immunohematology Service of the ASP of Ragusa. Specialist in Hygiene and preventive medicine, he started working at the Clinical Pathology and Microbiology Laboratory of the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania. He then moved to Ragusa where from 2000 to 2020 he held the role of first level medical director in the Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine Service (Simt) and subsequently to Vittoria. He was the quality manager of the Simt and contributed to the achievement of the ISO 9000/2008 certification of the Simts of Ragusa, Modica and Vittoria and of the 12 related Avis blood collection units.

Bennardello held a professional position as a highly professional executive and was responsible for the Coagulation sector, for the Hemostasis and Thrombosis outpatient clinic and contact person for the surveillance of anticoagulated patients. He was in charge of the IT management systems of Simt, of the blood components, clinical chemistry and blood count. From 25 September 2020 to 24 June 2021 he held the position of replacement director of the Clinical Pathology and Microbiology Laboratory of the Asp Ragusa.

Among the other activities carried out, it includes the registration in the National Register of Evaluators of the Italian Transfusion System of the Ministry of Health. He performed as team leader from 2014 to 2021 more than 100 days of inspections in the Transfusion Services and the Associative Collection Units of Sicily. From January 2011 to 2020 he was editorial director of the journal of the Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohematology “Il Servizio Transfusionionale”.