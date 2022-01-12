Rai 2022 fee: exemption, amount, forms

Rai fee 2022. Who is entitled to the exemption, what is the amount and where to find the forms to request non-payment (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In the next paragraphs we will also deal with the latest news on Rai license fee after the controversy that came from the European Union in recent months.

Rai fee 2022: the exemption

The exemption of the Rai 2022 fee is up to different categories of citizens who differ in age and value of ISEE income.

The concession also applies to some categories of workers who do not actually use Rai services.

Let’s see them together:

Elderly people over 75 and with an annual income not higher than 8 thousand euros ;

over 75 and with an annual income higher than ; Invalid patients in a retirement home;

Holders of a non-resident electricity user (rent, second homes);

(rent, second homes); Those who belong to the armed forces and reside in military facilities;

Military foreigners belonging to NATO forces;

foreigners belonging to NATO forces; Diplomats if the same provision is applied in the country of origin for Italian diplomats;

if the same provision is applied in the country of origin for Italian diplomats; Shops who deal with the repair of television sets;

who deal with the repair of television sets; Who does not own televisions or equipment capable of receiving television broadcasts.

Forms for the exemption of the Rai fee

THE forms for the exemption of the Rai 2022 fee, they vary according to the reason for which the tax is not required to be paid.

Let’s see together what are the reasons:

The exemption from the payment of the fee must be requested by January 31st of each year by sending the form:

by post together with a copy of the identity document to “Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canon TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin”;

via Pec at “[email protected]”.

We remind you that, should the request for exemption be sent after the deadline of January 31st, you will not pay only the rent for the second half of the year, which refers to the period July-December.

Through this form, it is possible to request the reimbursement of the Rai fee in the event that it has been unduly paid by charging the invoice for the supply of electricity.

Rai Fee 2022: the amount

After talking to you about the Rai 2022 fee exemption, let’s find out what it is the amount government incentive.

The Rai 2022 fee has a cost of 90 euros. Payment must not be made in a single solution but in ten different installments.

In fact, the law currently provides for the Rai license fee to come charged on electricity bills.

If, on the other hand, no member of the family unit is required to pay for the electricity supply, the fee must be paid in a single solution with the F24 model and by January 31 of this year.

Rai Fee 2022: exemption and forms

Rai license fee 2022: the latest news

In 2023 the payment methods of the Rai license will change again.

In fact, the tax will return to be managed independently after the requests of theEuropean Union.

The Italian Pnrr foresees it. In 2022 it is possible, therefore, that we go back to classic bulletin to pay or that the government invent a new solution to combat tax evasion.

