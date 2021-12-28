Rai 2022 license, confirmed! Latest: who has the exemption

After two months of respite from the payment of the much hated tax, da January 2022 we will begin to find it again in charge on electricity bills.

In this article, you will find all the latest news regarding the Rai 2022 fee, information on the cost and method of payment, how to behave for the second home and especially in which cases it is possible to proceed with the request for exemption.

Those who remember well know that up to five years ago, the payment of the RAI fee was dissociated from that of electricity. Now, however, the very fact of having such a contract at home suggests the fact that you have a TV set at home.

But it is not always mandatory to pay it.

Here are all the more plausible hypotheses and the cases in which to be considered exempt by law, from the payment of the tax.

Rai license fee 2022, latest news

The hypothesis of introducing the payment of the Rai 2022 fee even for those who, not having TV, are however in holding a tablet or smartphone.

Also, it comes stop of payment in the electricity bill but we have to wait another year. In fact, the elimination of the RAI fee will take place starting from 2023, as regards its combination with the supply of electricity.

A maneuver this, devised by the Renzi government that, in order to combat evasion rampant regarding the payment of the hateful national-popular tax, decided to combine it with the bill for the supply of electricity.

The prerequisite? If you have a active contract with a light supplier, then it is assumed regardless you have a television set available. It is up to you, in the opposite eventuality, to present the request for exemption from the debit, if applicable, or prove that you do not have a television.

It is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) that takes up a request from the European Commission, which requires the elimination of all “improper charges” from the expenditure items for energy services, which also include the television subscription fee.

Rai license fee, what it is and how much it costs

Perhaps not everyone is aware of the fact that theestablishment of the Rai license fee, with consequent payment obligation, dates back to 1938!

It is in fact the Royal Decree n. 246 of February 21, 1938, for the possession of equipment suitable for radio hearings. What is interesting to note is that there is no question of a subscription (we are in 1938!), But of a tax on ownership.

Probably the subscription leaves more room for free choice, while the fact of having to pay simply for the fact of owning an object, then it involves undoubtedly almost all of the population.

The amount of the Rai 2022 fee is confirmed as € 90, to be paid during the year. Before 2016 it was equal to 113 euros and the entire sum was paid in a single payment, in January, by means of a paper bulletin. Subsequently, the electricity bill will be charged but giving the possibility to divide the amount in 10 installments, of 9 euros each, to be paid from January to October.

So who gets the electricity bill every month, you find a charge of 9 euros while who has the bill bimonthly, he will find on each of them (except the last one at the end of the year), the sum charged at 18 euros.

Rai fee for mobile phones and tablets

The big question, currently unanswered and apparently on standby for another year or so is: how to continue collect the Rai license fee, since the European Union has asked for the elimination of the Rai license fee in the electricity bill?

According to what was officially declared by the European community, the Rai fee charged to the bill falls within the so-called improper charges, which it is not possible to load on the payment of a totally different consumption.

In other words, it is only legitimate for the private citizen, who benefits from the direct consumption of electricity for your home, see automatically charge on cost of another service, which has nothing to do by nature with the original one.

It is therefore established that questo 2022 will be the last year in which we will be automatically charged the Rai license fee in the electricity bill, how does the government plan to manage the payment of this tax in the near future?

So then Fuortes, CEO of Rai, proposes to widen the audience of beneficiaries, so as to compensate for the increase in tax evasion, which will ensue, extending the tax also to all owners of mobile devices!

The counter-proposal then is that which envisages widening the range of taxpayers, so as to reach the goal of increasing the financial flow in the state coffers as quickly as possible … extending the payment of the Rai license fee also to those who own a tablet or a cell phone

The other proposal under consideration by the government is that of increase the amount of the tax to be paid by the individual citizen. The prospect undoubtedly does not prove to be attractive, since the usual suspects will be paying, as always, in the face of a certain increase in evasion in this sense, by most. To damage, insult.

Rai second home fee

Period of Christmas holidays for many people: many do they move to second homes, especially if in mountain areas and with snow, to take advantage of the closing period of schools (and holidays from work) for a few days of relaxation.

On the eve of an advancing new year, the question that comes back to the fore is therefore: I have to pay the Rai 2022 fee also for the second home?

When can it happen to be charged for the double tax in the bill and when is the right to exemption evident?

We assume that, despite the” automatic debit of the Rai fee on each electricity contract stipulated, the taxman can request the RAI fee only once per household, understood as a personal family (it can also be a single person).

What is it about? There family registry includes all those individuals who are linked together by a bond, whatever its nature. For example, it can be a marriage bond, such as between two spouses, as well as an emotional bond between two cohabitants or one of kinship, as in the case of parents and children.

In all these cases, the Rai 2022 fee is paid only once, regardless of how many houses you own or how many television sets are present in individual homes.

In particular, it is important to pay attention to different cases in which it is possible to run into, as far as second homes are concerned.

If it is a second non-resident and uninhabited home for most of the year, nothing is due in terms of payment of the Rai license fee. This is for the simple reason that this means that the Rai 2022 fee is already charged automatically in the electricity billhouse which appears to be the main one.

And in the case of second home for rent? For example, if you have a property that you decide to rent to University students, as a rule, it is the homeowner who keeps the header of the light supply contract, because the students have their domicile but remain resident in their parents’ homes. It is therefore deduced that theapartment turns out to be a second home, on which the IMU will pay but not the Rai 2022 fee (already paid on the main residence).

If, on the other hand, the house is rented to a person or family, with consequent transfer of residence, then the tenant who pays the rent also includes the electricity contract and consequently is also required to pay the Rai fee 2022.

How to cancel the Rai fee in the bill

As we have already had the opportunity to highlight, the Tax Authority assumes that anyone has an electricity contract, automatically also has a television. For this reason, the charge of the Rai fee 2022 it arrives automatically to all the holders of this contract.

It is up to the private citizen, possibly to prove otherwise and then request to be exempt from paying the fee.

Let’s take the example of one married couple. Each of them owns a property and a supply contract is signed of electricity.

At this point, the there are two hypotheses. If both are resident in the same house, then it means the other owned property is a second home, then the Rai 2022 fee is paid only once, on the main house.

If, on the other hand, the spouses, while living together, however, maintain the two distinct and separate residences, then they are required to payment of the double Rai license fee.

Obviously, exemption from the payment of the Rai fee can be requested if you do not have a television set.

All the seniors over 75 are exempt from paying the Rai 2022 fee, if they have an income that does not reach the total 8 thousand euros per year. Neither domestic collaborators, domestic workers or carers do not count for the purposes of the calculation.

They do not pay the RAI fee 2022 aalso:

soldiers of the Italian Armed Forces

the military of foreign citizenship of the NATO Forces

diplomatic and consular agents

shops where TVs are repaired

The deadlines for requesting the exemption of the Rai 2021 fee are different. The terms of the April 30 or July 31 (this year postponed to August 20) are for over 75 with low incomes. On the other hand, those who want to request the exemption from the Rai license fee must apply by January or by June.

To request the exemption from the payment of the Rai 2022 fee, it is necessary to proceed by sending aself-certification addressed to the Revenue Agency.

To fill in the form, the procedures to follow and to send your declaration, please refer to this complete mini-guide on the Rai license fee.