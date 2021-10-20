Rai Advertising presents the offer for December and for the holidays 2021/22

The commercial policy is in continuity with that of the previous autumn with tariff changes that are concentrated in particular in the access and prime time bands of Rai1, leading to an average price growth of 10%, both on generalist and specialized channels

Rai Advertising presents the offer for December and for the gifts.

The commercial policy covers 5 weeks, from 5 December 2021 to 8 January 2022, and is in continuity with that of the previous autumn.

The TV price list is divided into 2 periods, both in terms of estimates and rates: December (5-25 / 12) and Holidays (26 / 12-8 / 1) and, as for all previous periods influenced by the lockdowns that have due to anomalous audience growth, the correct historical basis for comparison will be the real audience in 2019.

In the week 19-25 December there is a seasonal promotion of 20%.

As last autumn – explains the public service advertising concessionaire – the tariff changes respond to the objective of repositioning the value of the access and prime time bands of Rai1 and concentrate the most significant adjustments in this segment, which lead to an average variation by 10%, both on generalist and specialized channels.

Finally, the cross-media communication projects typical of the period have been confirmed, such as “The President’s Message”, “Greetings with Rai” and “Festive Concerts”.

THE PROGRAMS

Rai’s December programming will continue with the autumn schedule and will take advantage of the Christmas audience to launch the new winter titles.

Some autumn seasons will continue between December and January such as The Voice Senior and important programs such as Il Collegio and Dancing with the stars will end.

Waiting for the Sanremo Festival 2022 are scheduled 4 appointments signed by Amadeus: Sanremo Giovani, The coming year and the specials of I soliti ignoti dedicated to Telethon and the Lottery Italy.

Rai 1 will open in 2022 with Roberto Bolle, now in its fifth edition of Danza con me, Enrico Brignano will return to Rai2 with A single hour there I would and Rai3 will offer its audience a special evening from the Verona Arena dedicated to the concert-tribute to Franco Battiato edited by Pif.

The cultural and institutional offer will be inaugurated as usual by the Premiere of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan which will see Macbeth on stage. To characterize the holidays will then follow the great concerts such as: the Christmas Concert from the Senate on 19/12, the Christmas Concert on 24/12 at the Teatro alla Scala and the New Year’s Concert from Vienna.

On Christmas day Alberto Angela will return to Rai1, with the evening event Tonight in… Naples and to follow with the new edition of Meraviglie. The appointment with the President’s Message will close the year.

The Rai offer for the holidays will not miss the Cinema.

On Rai1, the first visions of Maleficent – Lady of Evil and The Return of Mary Poppins – with the great interpretations of Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep as well as Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast will be scheduled on Rai1; on Rai2 Gli Aristocatti and Alla ricerca di Dory and on TV Movie some unreleased films with a Christmas theme such as Christmas Waltz; A timeless Christmas; A Christmas Carousel and Feliz Navidad. A triptych of great international cinema is also scheduled for Rai3 with A rainy day in New York – by Woody Allen, Alìta, angel of battle – produced by James Cameron and L’officiale e la spy – by Roman Polanski.

For Rai Fiction there will be 9 unpublished titles between series and TV movies, starting with the final seasons of Hearts, Don’t leave me, Un professor, Blanca and Mare fuori. During the Christmas weeks Rai1 will give space to important event evenings: Non ti pago and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 2 new chapters of the collection dedicated to Eduardo De Filippo, played by Sergio Castellitto and Carla, the first fiction filmed inside the Teatro alla Scala in homage to Carla Fracci with Alessandra Mastronardi as the protagonist.

The Fiction then closes the programming of the holidays with a preview of the winter: Around the world in 80 days.

As for the sport instead Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Madonna di Campiglio and Bormio will be the locations of the last stages of 2021 of the Alpine Ski World Cup. An important Cup in view of the Beijing Winter Olympics which will open in February, yet another stage of this journey that will lead us to Milan-Cortina 2026.

