Rai fee 2022, who is entitled to an exemption: online form

Rai 2022 fee, in particular cases the taxpayer is entitled to the exemption. In other words, it is possible to submit a substitutive declaration pursuant to Presidential Decree no. 455/2000 to avoid the charge of the fee in the electricity bill or to communicate that they are entitled to exemption from the payment of the fee.

As stated on the Agenzia delle Entrate website, taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential domestic use, in order to avoid charging the TV fee in their bills, can declare that in none of the homes where the electric utility in their name is activated is there a television both own and of a member of the registry family, by submitting the substitutive declaration with the appropriate form (DOWNLOAD).

Furthermore, with the same model, taxpayers who own an electric utility for residential domestic use can certify the non-possession, in any of the homes where the electric utility registered to them is activated, of an additional television set in addition to the one for which a complaint of termination of the television subscription by sealing by the owner or their family members was previously filed. The model can also be used by an heir to declare that in the home where the electricity user is still temporarily in the name of a deceased person, there is no television.

These self-declarations are valid for one year.

The model can also be used for:

– report that the fee is due in relation to the electricity user in the name of another member of the same registry family whose tax code must be indicated

– communicate the modification of the conditions, previously attested, for example in the event of the purchase of a television during the year, which occurred after the presentation of a previous substitutive declaration, or in the event that the situation of belonging to the same family no longer exists personal data previously declared by completing Part B (Part C).

Attention: the substitute declaration must not be presented by taxpayers who are not holders of an electricity supply user for residential domestic use. For example, if in the same registry family one person is the owner of the electricity user and another is the owner of the TV subscription, the fee is charged only on the invoice for the supply of electricity and the subscription will be automatically transferred in the towards the owner of the electricity user, without the need for any fulfillment by the old subscriber.

The declaration is presented under one’s own responsibility and non-truthfulness is punished pursuant to the criminal code and special laws on the subject (articles 75 and 76 of Presidential Decree no. 445/2000).

How to present the exemption model

The substitute declaration form must be submitted directly by the taxpayer or by the heir through the web application on the website of the Revenue Agency, using the Fisconline or Entratel credentials, or through authorized intermediaries. In cases where it is not possible to send electronically, the model, together with a valid identification document, can be sent, by registered letter without envelope, to the address: Agenzia delle Entrate – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canon TV Office – P.O. Box 22 – 10121 Turin.

When to submit the exemption model

The terms of effectiveness of the declarations of non-possession are as follows:

– declaration presented from February 1st to June 30th: exemption from the payment obligation for the second semester of the same year.

declaration presented from 1 July to 31 January of the following year: exemption from the obligation to pay for the entire following year.

Debit declaration on other users

The substitutive declaration referred to in Part B can be presented at any time of the year, it must not be resubmitted every year and takes effect, for the purpose of determining the fee due, based on the effective date of the certified conditions (field “start date” of the model).

If the prerequisite starts from 1 January of the presentation year, the fee is not due for the entire year.

If the prerequisite runs from 2 January to 1 July of the year of presentation, the fee is due for the first semester and is not due starting from the second semester.

If the prerequisite runs from 2 July of the presentation year to 1 January of the following year, the fee is due for the entire reference year and is not due from the following year.

If the prerequisite exists from dates prior to January 1st of the presentation year, it is possible to conventionally indicate January 1st of the presentation year.

Statement of variation of the assumptions

The declaration of variation of the conditions, which involves the charge of the fee, takes effect from the month in which it is presented.

Exemption for citizens over 75

Citizens who have reached the age of 75, with an annual income of their own and that of their spouse not exceeding a total of 8,000 euros and without cohabitants with their own income (except for domestic collaborators, domestic workers and carers), can submit a substitutive declaration (section I of the specific model) with which they certify that they meet the requirements to be exempt from paying the TV license. The benefit applies if one or more television sets are in the residence, while it does not apply if the television set is located in a place other than that of residence.

The concession is valid for the entire year if the 75th birthday is completed by January 31st of the same year. If the 75th birthday took place from February 1st to July 31st of the year, the benefit is due for the second semester. If the conditions of exemption remain, the subjects who have presented the substitute declaration can continue to benefit from the facility in subsequent years, without proceeding with the presentation of new declarations. If, on the other hand, the requirements attested in a previous substitute declaration are lost, for example because the income limit is exceeded, it is necessary to present the declaration of variation of the conditions (section II of the form of substitutive declaration).

Citizens who have paid the TV license, despite having the requisites established by law, can request reimbursement using the form (DOWNLOAD) for the refund request which also contains the substitute declaration certifying the existence of the conditions and requirements they give right to exemption. Alternatively, if the unpaid fee has been paid through the electricity bill, it is possible to request a refund, after having submitted the substitute declaration certifying the possession of the requirements, using the specific model – pdf which can also be transmitted online – indicating reason 1.

Please note that the substitutive declaration and the refund request can:

– be sent by registered mail, without envelope, to the following address: Agenzia delle Entrate – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canon TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin (in this case a copy of a valid document of recognition);

– be sent, digitally signed, by certified e-mail to the address cp22.canonetv@postacertificata.rai.it

– be delivered by the interested party to any territorial office of the Revenue Agency.

Foreign diplomats and military

The following are exempt from paying the TV license fee, due to international conventions:

– diplomatic agents, pursuant to article 34 of the Vienna Convention of 18 April 1961;

– consular officers or employees, pursuant to Article 49 of the Vienna Convention of 24 April 1963;

– officials of international organizations, exempt under the specific applicable headquarters agreement;

– military personnel of non-Italian citizenship or non-Italian civilian personnel of non-Italian citizenship belonging to NATO forces stationed in Italy, pursuant to Article 10 of the London Convention of 19 June 1951.