Rai fee, cases of arrears on the bill

Can the Rai license be paid separately from the electricity bill?

The state cannot do without tax money to run the country. If everyone turned a blind eye to the taxes to be paid, we would not have public services. For this, after the Rai license fee, another charge is also about to end up in the bill. But it is the Canon, now finished in the electricity bill in 2016, that we will deal with, because citizens often have an obvious doubt.

How are the bill and this tax inextricably linked? Indeed, are they actually? The only way to avoid paying the Rai license fee in a legal way is to regularly send a substitutive declaration of non-possession of the TV.

To whom we owe the Rai Fee

Something is moving, and the date of the disappearance of the Canon in the bill seems to have come out, which therefore would change the fate of what happened almost six years ago again. In the meantime, however, for several more months, we will not be able to refrain from paying it in the chosen way. For now, we pay annually 90 euros, regularly charged on the electricity bill, in bimonthly installments. Therefore, these are 18 euros each.

But here the curiosity arises: the voice of the Canon, if we read well, is detached from that relating to the use of light. Practically, there are those who choose to pay only the correspondent of the latter, leaving the gabelle for Rai empty in some way. Yes, but in this case, we would be considered defaulting to the energy supplier?

Now, the news is bad or good depending on your point of view. If we did not pay the amount corresponding to the fee, we would not do any wrong to the company that is the source of our energy, however, since that is in effect a tax, we will be in arrears with the state. Because what we fail to pay is there tax on the possession of a TV. So you risk fines that can even reach 540 euros, but this is only the least serious thing. If, on the other hand, we were actually holders of a false declaration of non-detention sent to the Revenue Agency, false, there is a risk of criminal as a result of art. 75 and 76 of Presidential Decree no. 445 of 2000.