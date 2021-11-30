Rai fee, fine of 600 euros for those who do not pay and risk prison

Beware of the Rai Fee. In some cases, in fact, you risk having to pay a fine of 600 euros and even prison. Here’s what you need to know

There television it turns out to be one of the most appreciated and used means of communication. Thanks to this device, in fact, we have the possibility to draw on information of various kinds, starting from current events up to entertainment. Now present in almost all homes, in order to see the canals, however, you have to pay the Rai license fee.

Speaking of the latter, you have to be very careful. It is good to know, in fact, that there is a gesture that could cost you dearly, as it can lead to having to pay for one fine from 600 euros. But not only that, in some cases there is even a risk of prison. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Rai fee, 600 euro fine and jail risk for those who do not pay

While we continue to discuss the possibility of extend the payment of the fee to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, many fear they will have to pay for one fine of 600 euros or even to end up in prison. Starting from 2016, we remind you, the Rai license fee is paid through thedirect debit on the electricity bill in monthly installments.

A decision, the latter, which was taken on the assumption that in homes with an electric user there is at least one television. Despite the charge in the bill, however, there are equally those who they do not pay the Rai license fee. A situation that actually occurs much more often than one might think and that can lead to having to deal with serious consequences.

In the event that you do not pay the Rai license fee, for example by not paying the bill, in fact, you risk incurring sanctions up to 6 times the tax amount. In this way, you can get to pay 540 euros. To these, then, the arrears and any interest are added, thus arriving to pay approximately 600 euros.

But not only that, in the event that a subject has obtained the exemption from the payment of the Rai fee without having the right, he can be accused of the crime of false ideological. Precisely following the latter, he risks having to deal with a punishment that may arrive up to 2 years in prison. Before not paying the RAI fee or declaring the false, therefore, it is good to be careful, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences.