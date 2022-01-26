Rai fee for special users, reimbursement begins: how it works

Good news is coming for many people who are entitled to a refund of the Rai license fee. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

It is useless to deny it television it turns out to be one of the most widespread and used means of communication. It is no coincidence that it is now present in almost all homes, but also in commercial activities.

On the other hand, it is a particularly useful tool, as it offers us the possibility of quickly and easily drawing on information of various kinds. From current news to entertainment programs, you are really spoiled for choice. To be able to see the various channels, however, you have to support gods costs.

We are not only talking about the purchase of the television itself, but also about having to pay for the Rai license fee. Well, just by dwelling on the latter comes good news for many people who are entitled to reimbursement of the Rai license fee. But in which cases and above all how to benefit from this measure? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Rai license, good news on the way: reimbursement of special utilities is underway

Looking forward to see if the payment of the Rai fee will be extended to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, good news arrives for many users who can benefit from the related refund. But who is entitled to it and above all how to benefit from this measure?

Well, to provide us with useful information in this sense resolution n. 6 / E published by the Revenue Agency on 25 January 2022. On the basis of what can be deduced from this document, in fact, there are many VAT numbers that are entitled to request and obtain reimbursement of the RAI fee.

A measure, the latter, which concerns the “accommodation as well as of administration and consumption of beverages in public places or places open to the public, including activities similar carried out by third sector entities” that “Are exempt from paying the subscription fee“.

We remind you that this is possible because thanks to the Sostegni decree n. 41/2021 it was decided to approve theexemption from the payment of the special Rai fee for 2021.

Rai fee, reimbursement of special users at the start: how to request it

Going into the details, again thanks to the resolution published by the Revenue Agency, it is possible to understand how to do in order to obtain this reimbursement. Well, for this purpose all you have to do is use the appropriate one tax code in compensationthrough form F24, of the tax credit.

The amount of the latter must be equal to the amount of special Rai license fee paid for 2021. In particular, interested parties will have to use the tax code “6958”, called “Tax credit for the special Rai fee – art. 6, c. 6, of the decree – law 22 March 2021, n. 41 “.

Rai fee, reimbursement of special users at the start: the instructions of the Revenue Agency

In addition to disclosing the tax code to be used in compensation in order to benefit from the reimbursement of the special Rai fee, the Revenue Agency has also provided some indications on how to indicate this code.

Going into the details, again on the basis of what emerges from the resolution published by the entity, in fact, the tax code just mentioned must be inserted in the section “Treasury“, Corresponding to the sums indicated in the” offset credit amounts “column. If, on the other hand, the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the facility, in the column “amounts due paid”.

In the reference year field of the F24 model it is necessary to indicate 2021, while as regards the transmission it can only take place in mode telematicsunder penalty of refusal of the payment operation itself.

The tax credit to be used in compensation, we remind you, cannot exceed the available amount, taking into account the use already made or in progress. Otherwise, in fact, the F24 model is discarded.

Finally, we remind you that interested parties can view the tax credit they can use directly from their tax drawer, which can be accessed from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website.