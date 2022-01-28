Rai fee, for the exemption you have to hurry: otherwise 6 months are skipped

By January 31st, the substitutive declaration for the exemption from the Rai license fee will have to be presented. Delaying even a single day would be quite deleterious.

Woe to touching the Rai Fee button. Never frowned upon by Italians, in recent weeks the hypothesis of an increase has even been advanced several times.

A hypothesis in fact. Enough, however, to trigger the debate of public opinion, increasingly interconnected with TV offers but always not very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​having to pay for a domestic service that is also accessible on other devices. This has always been the case, even more so since the introduction of the amount due within the electricity bill. A decision taken to prevent the tax evasion (because it is a tax) assuming, in fact, that each family unit has at least one device capable of transmitting the programs of the national public network.

It is so in part. However, things could change on this front too the extremely concrete possibility that from 2023 the Rai license fee and the bill become separate again. This does not mean, of course, that the TV tax will be removed but only that it will be necessary to remember to pay a separate bulletin. At least, that’s what those who are required to pay the tax will have to do. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that some taxpayers are exempt from payment, provided they submit a specific form of substitute declaration. In essence, they will have to prove that they are actually entitled to the exemption.

Pay attention to the dates. Even if you are entitled to exemption from the Rai Fee, it will be necessary to submit the appropriate documentation within the pre-established time frame. One of the deadlines is very close: Monday, January 31, in fact, will be the last day available to send the tax return form to the Revenue Agency. Otherwise, we will have to wait for the new watershed date, or 30 June. In the meantime, however, the semester will be considered taxable for all purposes. This is because, if requested by January 31st, the exemption will be valid for the whole year. Unlike the case of a request forwarded to 30 June which, in fact, will make exempt only the following semester.

This is why the expiration date must be taken into due consideration. If the substitutive declaration is presented after January 31, 2022, in any case no later than June 30, the exemption will be valid only for the second semester. In essence, the date of January 31 becomes essential to be able to obtain a 12-month exemption. Delaying even a single day would mean losing six months, despite the fact that the delay in the presentation of the document is in fact contained. Do not submit the declaration even before June 30th, it will actually cost the exemption for the whole year. Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that the document will be valid for one year. This means that, in case of presentation in 2021, it will be necessary to present it again in 2022. The procedures are standard: the application is available on the Revenue Agency website or via PEC, at cp22.canonetv@postacertificata.rai. it. Otherwise, you can proceed on paper. The important thing is that we proceed quickly. Or you will have to put your hand to your wallet.