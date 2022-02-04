Rai fee, here is who can pay it through the post office or bank

Let’s go back to talking about the RAI fee, a little-loved but mandatory tribute: here are the types of users who can pay it with a transfer from the post office or bank

All citizens are obliged to pay the fee, the so-called RAI fee, but while most users receive it within the bill electricity there is a type of users who can instead pay for it separately with a transfer via post office or bank.

In particular, it should be borne in mind that the RAI fee is also due by those who reside abroad but is the owner of a television set in a house available to them on Italian territory, this is the definition on the website of the Revenue Agencies. For this type of user, if they do not have an account open in our country, there is a special channel.

RAI fee, payment by bank transfer from abroad

We have already seen that in the series of users obliged to pay the RAI fee, it falls within the scope of the case whoever owns a television set capable of receiving satellite or digital terrestrial signals. It should also be remembered that the fee is due for all residential addresses and that only cases where you do not have a television at home but are used, for example, are exempt. smartphone, tablet And computer to watch TV programs through the internet connection.

The TV fee is also mandatory for who is not a resident in Italy but has a home on Italian territory at their disposal in which there is a television set. For residents abroad who do not have an account with Poste Italiane or any banking institution, the TV fee can be paid through transfer using the following coordinates:

It should also be remembered that some information must be entered when completing the bank transfer, as also indicated on the website of the revenue agency: