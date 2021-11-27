Rai fee, how it works for rents with expenses included

There are many questions that we go to ask ourselves, when it comes to the Rai license fee, here is in this case who will pay and how

We now know that the Rai license fee it is a real tax. It is in fact recognized as a tax on the possession of a television. This will mean that even if the owner of the electricity user were to be another person, whoever owns a TV will therefore have to pay for it.

In fact, even from this, the doubt arose: if you pay the electricity bill but not the RAI fee, what are you risking? Because actually the two things are to be considered absolutely separate. In fact, the fee is not paid to the company that supplies us with the energy itself, they are just two different fees, ended up in the same bill.

Rai fee, here is who will pay it if expenses are included

And then in what way then, they go to differentiate for those who already find themselves the expenses included in the monthly own rent? Let’s take a step back then, almost six years, to better understand the functionality of the tax. Since 2016, the State has access to the collection of the Rai license fee, inserting it as direct debit in the electricity bill. So to avoid a very large tax evasion, we went to imagine that whoever is the owner of an electric utility, also owns at least one TV in the house.

And if you have electronic devices, how does it work? Beyond this legitimate question, the 90 euros per year therefore end up in the bills of other users. If you have the right, the only thing you can do to escape it is to send the substitute declaration and send it to the Revenue Agency for an exemption. Otherwise, everyone pays.

Yes, but how? This is the dilemma. Apart or in the famous expenses included? Actually it is the tenant who owns a TV, so from the moment he settles in the house he will still be the one to use the object purchased previously. He pays the tax, then there are two cases to study. L’tenant with electricity in his own name, pays the electricity bill in the name of the tenant himself. L’tenant with electricity still in the owner’s name, will pay via Form F24, given that, not having a registered user, the Fee cannot be charged. Be careful not to make the mistake of assuming that the homeowner also pays us this separate tax, because you could become tax evaders.