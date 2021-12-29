Rai fee, how to not pay it: who can get the exemption

It is possible to avoid paying the tax on the Rai license fee, and in a perfectly legal manner. How is it possible to have the necessary exemption.

Rai license fee, how many would like it to disappear forever. But it is a tax that has its importance. In fact, Rai is the State Television and cannot count on the same dynamics that govern private groups in the sector, such as its main rival Mediaset.

Were there not so much publicity regarding the Cologno Monzese broadcasters, a mandatory payment would be established on Canale 5 and its sister companies, perhaps in the form of an annual subscription. This is to say how much the Rai canon manages to find important economic resources for Viale Mazzini.

Since 2016, the payment of the Rai fee has been made by inserting it into the electricity bill. A measure designed to counter the high rate of evasion found especially for those who try not to pay.

Rai fee, who can obtain the exemption

In any case, it is possible not to pay anything for the Rai license fee. Which, however, amounts to a not so exaggerated figure of 90 euros per year, divided into ten annual installments that go from January to October. The exemption is for those who do not own any television in the house, for example.

In this sense it is necessary to submit a self-declaration in which this is stated. But if you are lying, you must consider that you are committing a crime punishable with a high administrative penalty as well as with prison.

This declaration must be submitted to the Revenue Agency by January 31 of each year. This can be done by physically going to any national office of the organization or by submitting this request with PEC certified e-mail or by registered mail. Another useful date is June 30, 2022, if we do not have to make it by next January 31.

And they are also exempt from paying the fee over 75 and pensioners who have an income less than 8 thousand euros per year. In the latter case, the exemption is applied automatically, without the need to submit any application.