Rai fee, if you have a TV like this you can not pay it

The Rai fee is certainly among the taxes that Italians love least but there are some types of screens for which it is not due

We now know that the RAI fee is mandatory for anyone who owns a TV and the definition of what is meant by TV has also been clarified with two official notes published by the Ministry of Economic Development.

And in the same circulars, taken from FAQ present, for example, on the site created specifically for the fee and on the Enel Energia site, it is also reported what cannot be understood as a TV or rather a “television set”.

So let’s see if in the official definition all possible home screens are really foreseen or if for some particular situations the fee is actually not due and you can ask for a refund.

Rai fee, these screens are exempt

Until recently there was no doubt that anyone who owned a television had to pay the license fee and the reality is still this. For example if you have a TV but don’t use it to watch TV, the fee is still due, as it is due in the event that a cohabiting couple has then residence At two addresses separate and in these two separate addresses there is at least one TV.

But if, for example, you don’t have a TV but you have one radio, you do not have the obligation of the fee because the radio is not, as per definition of the ministerial note of 20 April 2016, a television set. And there is also a case in which if you watch TV at home you can still not pay the fee.

In the same ministerial note we read that a television set it is considered as such if it is able by itself or with external equipment (a decoder for example) to receive digital terrestrial or satellite signals. So if you don’t have televisions in the house and use instead computer, tablet or smartphone to watch TV programs using Internet and not the broadcasts of digital terrestrial or satellite the fee is not due.